Everything to do before Destiny 2 Season of the Lost kicks off

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost is just a few hours away. It won't be long before Bungie shuts off their servers for maintenance and commences their scheduled live showcase on the Witch Queen and other future updates.

The entire community will have their eyes on the program. However, now is the perfect time for the Guardians to complete some of the core objectives of Destiny 2 to give themselves a headstart while starting a new season.

Get these things done before Destiny 2 "Season of the Lost" is out

1) Raiden Flux

Hunter exotic chest armor, Raiden Flux (Image via Destiny 2)

Season 15 will see a lot of arc buffs in PvE alongside the arc staff of the Hunters. Xur is still on the Tower with a 67 stat exotic chest armor for the class called Raiden Flux.

There is a chance that Guardians will give up using specific melee weapons and other damage dealing gear and replace them with arc staff due to the potential buff in Season of the Lost.

2) Vanguard Tokens

Vanguard Strike vendor, Zavala (Image via Bungie)

Since the start of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, Guardians won't keep any Vanguard tokens from previous seasons. The entire reputation system for Zavala will be undergoing rework, much like Shaxx and Drifter on the Tower.

Guardians will receive specific rewards with each reputation rank-up, alongside Enhancement Core and Exotic Engram after a certain rank. However, the Vanguard Tokens will disappear with the start of Season 15, so turning them in for additional gear is recommended.

3) Inventories

Destiny 2 Postmaster, KADI 55-30 (Image via Bungie)

The new season will mean a hoard of new loots, gears, and materials. While inventory is one of the most important aspects of Destiny 2, many Guardians tend to overlook it. This leads to missing out on important gear from activities.

Everyone is recommended to clear out the inventory, vault, and postmaster, as there is no telling what the new season will bring, especially seasonal currencies or consumables. As Season of the Lost will run for six months, Bungie will continue to add more events and exclusive materials as the days progress.

4) Sandbox Changes

Destiny 2 Warmind Cell (Image via Bungie)

Season 15 will also see one of the major nerfs in history, the Warmind Cell. With the IKELOS submachine gun at its peak right now, the role of the Warmind Cells has a chance to fade away with the introduction of a new meta completely.

In the recent TWAB (This Week at Bungie), announcements on changes to supers, exotics, ammunition, and weapons types were made, which will force many Guardians to change and adjust their builds and playstyle accordingly.

