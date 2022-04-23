Evil Geniuses vs Team Liquid League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The semi-final match (lower bracket finals) at the League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split is set to take place between Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid. This is a match that many might not have expected because the latter is a superteam.

However, as it stands, 100 Thieves are the ones sitting happily in the finals, while Team Liquid will have to defeat Evil Geniuses to reach the summit clash. Even then, there is no reason to take the latter lightly, as it has shown multiple times that it is capable of stepping up on the biggest of occasions.

In either case, the winner of the LCS Spring Split will qualify for the Mid Season Invitational 2022. Thus, it is vital to ensure that all these sides showcase absolute peak performance.

Preview of Evil Geniuses vs Team Liquid at League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split

Predictions

Evil Geniuses did not have the best Spring Split in the LCS. The team ended the regular split with ten wins and nine losses, definitely average. Of course, they did sign star jungler Inspired from Rogue for the 2022 season, which meant that the expectations from the team were relatively high.

Despite that, it is safe to say that it took some time for the players to find their rhythm. Thankfully, once the Playoffs began, Evil Geniuses started to take shape. Even though they lost to TL, they defeated Fly Quest and Cloud9 in dominating fashion.

Team Liquid, on the other hand, is the superteam from North America. The side was expected to demolish its competition across the board and make the region proud. The signings of Bjergsen, Bwipo, and Hans Sama put a lot of expectations on its shoulders.

However, the team failed to meet live up to the hype somewhere. Obviously, TL had a brilliant regular split with 14 wins and four losses, but in the Playoffs, it lost to 100 Thieves and dropped down to the lower bracket.

Considering the caliber that this team has, it was not expected. Either way, fans are hopeful that they will bounce back after the defeat and prove to the world that Team Liquid is the real superteam of the west right now.

Since the superteams from Europe failed miserably, it is up to Team Liquid to show that this kind of formation with stars in every position can function correctly.

Now, coming to the predictions, there is no doubt that Team Liquid is the stronger team and should be grabbing an easy 3-1 victory.

Head-to-head

Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid have faced each other 14 times since the League of Legends LCS 2020 Spring Split. The latter has grabbed nine victories, while the former has only five.

Previous results

Previously, Team Liquid faced 100 Thieves at the League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split and embarrassingly lost the match.

On the other hand, Evil Geniuses faced Cloud9 and grabbed an easy 3-0 victory.

LCS 2022 rosters

Evil Geniuses

Jeong "Impact" Eon-young

Kacper "Inspired" Sloma

Joseph "jojopyun" Joon Pyun

Kyle "Danny" Sakamaki

Philippe "Vulcan" Leflamme

Team Liquid

Gabriel "Bwipo" Rau

Lucas "Santorin" Tao Kilmer Larsen

Soren "Bjergsen" Bjerg

Steven "Hans Sama" Liv

Jo "Core JJ" Yong-in

Livestream details

Evil Geniuses vs Team Liquid will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LCS and Riot Games on April 23 at 12.30 pm PT (Pacific Time).

