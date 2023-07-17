Exoprimal Nimbus Exosuit guide: Active skills, RIGs, Modules, and more

Capcom's Exoprimal brings chaotic dino-slaying action to modern platforms. Players will step inside highly advanced Exosuits designed to curb an invasive prehistoric threat. However, they must work together to achieve victory in this online PvP/PvE game. There are various Exosuits to choose from, each belonging to one of three distinct classes. One of the final suits showcased is Nimbus.

This is a Support type unit. It is fairly unique compared to its peers in its category. Newcomers interested in trying it out should know how it works.

Here is a rundown of the Nimbus Exosuit in Exoprimal

Nimbus is an agile Exosuit that can both heal allies and damage foes in Exoprimal. It uses roller stakes for traversal, allowing it to be fairly mobile in comparison to others. Like other Support Exosuits, it will gradually recover health when not in combat.

Free players will need to reach level 20 in the game and spend 5000 BikCoins to unlock this Exosuit. Alternatively, it can be purchased with real money via the Head Start Kit optional DLC.

Weapon: Apollo & Mars

Heal teammates with Mend Mode (Image via Capcom)

Nimbus' main mode of offense and support is these dual pistols. They fire single-projectile shots in quick succession. The Rend Mode is the offense mode. This allows the pistols to deal 30-60 damage to other Exosuits and 80-110 damage to dinosaurs. Now, the Mend mode is the alternate support utility.

It heals allies for 150 HP per shot. However, due to the pistol's single-target nature, only one ally can be shot at any time. Users can also switch between the Rend and Mend modes whenever they want. While switching weapons automatically reloads them, there is a four-second cooldown before you can switch back.

Spreadshot

Demolish foes in Rend Mode (Image via Capcom)

The handy Spreadshot ability allows you to fire projectiles in a wide area in front of the suit and works in either mode. Here are the stats:

Damage against Exosuits: 25x11, 275 total

Damage against dinosaurs: 30x11, 330 total

Healing done: 25x11, 275 total

This ability has a cooldown of 10 seconds before you can use it again.

Holo Warp

Nimbus is made even more agile with this ability in Exoprimal (Image via Capcom)

One of the most useful abilities in Exoprimal, Holo Warp allows Nimbus to send out a holographic projection of itself at a target location in a straight line. Then Nimbus can teleport to that location. It lasts for three seconds and has a cooldown of 16 seconds.

This is handy for not just quickly getting up close and personal with foes, but also allies to quickly heal them. In Mend Mode, the Holo Warp will heal nearby allies at the target location for 200 HP and can even revive fallen party members.

Overdrive: Antipode Burst

Knock back waves of incoming foes with ease (Image via Capcom)

This is the ultimate ability of Nimbus in Exoprimal. Players charge up and launch a wide, wall-like shockwave that travels in a straight path. All allies it passes through will be healed while foes that are caught within it will be pushed back. The inverse of the standard gun attacks, it deals 100 damage to Exosuits while 20 to dinosaurs.

It is great for giving the team some breathing room amidst the near-constant assault of dinosaur hordes. Note that Overdrive attacks can only be used after filling up the Overdrive gauge.

Best Rigs

Rigs are equipables that help complement an Exosuit's abilities. There are six of them and each has different uses, like the powerful Cannon for extra damage, to the utility-based Catapult granting extra mobility. The best Rig for Nimbus, however, is Aid.

Since you will be unable to heal multiple allies at once due to Mars & Apollo's single-target nature, this is a solid backup. It launches a projectile that sets up a small repair field that heals allies. The Shield is also a decent alternative to grant the team some breathing room, but Aid is the primary Rig that compliments Nimbus' playstyle.

Best Modules

Modules, on the other hand, are useful perks in Exoprimal that enhance an Exosuit's abilities. There are three slots, so you are free to experiment and see which suits them. Here are the best picks for Nimbus:

Rapid Switch: Decreases the already short cooldown for swapping weapon modes, allowing users to react more quickly when it comes to clutch scenarios

Decreases the already short cooldown for swapping weapon modes, allowing users to react more quickly when it comes to clutch scenarios Speed Shot: Nimbus' gun projectiles fire faster while also increasing health regen speed by 20 percent. While this module also allows bullets to pass through foes, it removes the homing effect they possess by default

Nimbus' gun projectiles fire faster while also increasing health regen speed by 20 percent. While this module also allows bullets to pass through foes, it removes the homing effect they possess by default Quick Holo: Reduces the cooldown for Holo Warp, further bolstering Nimbus' agility in battle

Exoprimal is out for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.