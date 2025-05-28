Fantasy Life i Switch 2 edition: Release date, editions, rewards, and more

Fantasy Life i has officially revealed the release date for its Nintendo Switch 2 edition. It is set to release on the new console's launch date, June 5, 2025. Thus, fans of the title will be able to enjoy it on the updated hardware alongside other launch games playable on the Switch 2 right after its release.

Ad

This article aims to provide some basic information on the life-sim RPG's Switch 2 port.

Release date, editions, rewards, and other info on Fantasy Life i on the Nintendo Switch 2

Release date, editions, and prices

A still from the game (Image via LEVEL5)

As mentioned earlier, the game aims to be a launch title for the Switch 2. Thus, it'll release on the same day as the console, that is, June 5, 2025. The next important thing about the version is its cost. Here are the asking prices for all the editions:

Ad

Trending

Standard Edition (for Switch 2): $62.58

Standard Edition (for Switch 1): $59.99

Deluxe Edition (for Switch 1): $69.99

Deluxe Edition Upgrade (Switch 1/2 Standard Edition needed): $13.99

Switch 2 Upgrade (Switch 1 Standard/Deluxe version required): $2.59

Players who want to buy the title only for the Nintendo Switch 2 can simply purchase its Standard Edition. If you've already bought the same for the last-gen handheld, you can port it to the successor via the "Upgrade" option.

Note that the Deluxe versions of the game don't include the Switch 2 Upgrade option; you'll need to buy that separately. The developers have also shown no interest in providing a Deluxe Edition directly for the Switch 2. The only way to get the version on the console is to buy the Standard Edition for the predecessor, then the Deluxe Edition and the Switch 2 Upgrades.

Ad

Another important note is that while the Switch 2 edition will be playable on the original console, its performance will be in line with the latter. Thus, don't expect it to run as well as it would on the new-gen device.

Rewards

Here are all the rewards for buying the different upgrades of the open-world sim-life RPG:

Difference between the predecessor and Switch 2 versions (Image via LEVEL5)

Buying the Switch 2 Edition will give you the following optimizations (compared to the original's hardware):

Ad

Faster load times

Improved graphics and frame rate

The Deluxe Edition will provide the following bonuses:

Napdragon Mount

Napdragon Weapons

Iconic Outfit Pack

All editions of the game will be purchasable at the Nintendo eShop, My Nintendo Store, or retailers.

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.