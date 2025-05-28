Fantasy Life i Switch 2 edition: Release date, editions, rewards, and more

Fantasy Life i has officially revealed the release date for its Nintendo Switch 2 edition. It is set to release on the new console's launch date, June 5, 2025. Thus, fans of the title will be able to enjoy it on the updated hardware alongside other launch games playable on the Switch 2 right after its release.
This article aims to provide some basic information on the life-sim RPG's Switch 2 port.
Release date, editions, rewards, and other info on Fantasy Life i on the Nintendo Switch 2
Release date, editions, and prices
As mentioned earlier, the game aims to be a launch title for the Switch 2. Thus, it'll release on the same day as the console, that is, June 5, 2025. The next important thing about the version is its cost. Here are the asking prices for all the editions:
- Standard Edition (for Switch 2): $62.58
- Standard Edition (for Switch 1): $59.99
- Deluxe Edition (for Switch 1): $69.99
- Deluxe Edition Upgrade (Switch 1/2 Standard Edition needed): $13.99
- Switch 2 Upgrade (Switch 1 Standard/Deluxe version required): $2.59
Players who want to buy the title only for the Nintendo Switch 2 can simply purchase its Standard Edition. If you've already bought the same for the last-gen handheld, you can port it to the successor via the "Upgrade" option.
Note that the Deluxe versions of the game don't include the Switch 2 Upgrade option; you'll need to buy that separately. The developers have also shown no interest in providing a Deluxe Edition directly for the Switch 2. The only way to get the version on the console is to buy the Standard Edition for the predecessor, then the Deluxe Edition and the Switch 2 Upgrades.
Another important note is that while the Switch 2 edition will be playable on the original console, its performance will be in line with the latter. Thus, don't expect it to run as well as it would on the new-gen device.
Rewards
Here are all the rewards for buying the different upgrades of the open-world sim-life RPG:
Buying the Switch 2 Edition will give you the following optimizations (compared to the original's hardware):
- Faster load times
- Improved graphics and frame rate
The Deluxe Edition will provide the following bonuses:
- Napdragon Mount
- Napdragon Weapons
- Iconic Outfit Pack
All editions of the game will be purchasable at the Nintendo eShop, My Nintendo Store, or retailers.
