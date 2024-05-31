FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports - CS2 IEM Dallas 2024 Quarterfinals: Prediction, where to watch, and more

An epic quarterfinal matchup of FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports in IEM Dallas 2024 is scheduled to start at the heart of Texas on June 1, 2024. Both the European giants are ready to fire up the stage of Kay Bailey Hutchison Center while the community is brimming with excitement to witness this age-old rivalry. The winner of this matchup will secure their semifinal spot against the 9z Team.

FaZe will be entering this matchup as a defending champion of the IEM tournament since they won the previous IEM Chengdu 2024. On the other hand, it’s been a long time since G2 Esports has won any IEM tournament. Hence, they’ll be looking forward to making a name for themselves in the CS2 scene. Regardless of the record, both teams hope to lift the shiny trophy alongside a handsome cash prize of $100,000.

Trending

Having said that, ahead of this FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports matchup, this article will explore all key aspects, and important statistics that might turn the tide of the match towards any powerhouse teams.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports: Who will qualify for the CS2 IEM Dallas 2024 Semi-finals?

Prediction

FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports will be one of the dire matchups commencing on Day 4 of IEM Dallas 2024. However, FaZe Clan will enter the stage as the clear favorite as they are ahead of G2 Esports, in terms of experience in big stages like this.

Being the winner of the previous IEM tourney (IEM Chengdu 2024), the stakes are high for the European side. They started their campaign showcasing an exemplary performance, as they managed to secure two consecutive victories against M80 and Virtus.Pro. Players like ropz and broky seemed unstoppable.

However, Team Spirit managed to break FaZe’s win streak, defeating them with a 2-0 scoreline. Amidst this chaos, karrigan, and rain are yet to show their true colors in the tournament. Despite all the struggle on the CT side, in such big stages of the tournaments, they seem to showcase their utmost dominance over any map in the pool.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, G2 had an incredible start to their campaign as they somehow managed to secure a win against a newly formed side Falcons. After that, Vitality thrashed them to secure a 2-0 win. However, G2 managed to make a strong comeback as they secured victories against ESL Pro Season 19 winner MOUZ, and NA powerhouse Liquid.

Much like Vitality, m0NESY seems to be carrying G2 Esports toward their glory as the rest of the members failed to provide much input so far. The 19-year-old Russian AWPer stands out as the main backbone of the team. With hooxi missing the tournament, Stewie2k made his comeback in the CS scene after a long time. However, the American professional hasn’t quite pulled it off as he failed to fill in the void of the Danish rifler.

Considering the gravitas and recent performance in the tournament, the scales are way tipped towards FaZe Clan’s side. However, the German organization is full of surprises and is likely to win at least one map against FaZe in this BO3 (Best of 3) matchup. Additionally, they’ll also look for any opportunity to capitalize on the previous IEM winner and secure their spot on the semis.

Head-to-Head

Expand Tweet

FaZe Clan and G2 Esports have faced each other thrice, where the former is leading the series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Previous results

Expand Tweet

FaZe Clan failed to win their previous matchup against Spirit and lost the series with a 0-2 scoreline. Meanwhile, G2 Esports thrashed Liquid with a 2-1 scoreline in their recent faceoff.

IEM Dallas 2024 rosters (FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports)

Below are the expected rosters for the upcoming FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports match:

FaZe Clan

Finn “karrigan” Andersen (IGL)

Andersen (IGL) Håvard “rain” Nygaard

Nygaard David “frozen” Čerňanský

Čerňanský Robin “ropz” Kool

Kool Helvijs “broky” Saukants

Saukants Filip “NEO” Kubski (Coach)

G2 Esports

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač (IGL)

Kovač (IGL) Nemanja “nexa” Isaković

Isaković Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov

Osipov Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač

Kovač Jacky "Stewie2K" Yip (Stand-In)

Yip (Stand-In) Wiktor “TaZ” Wojtas (Coach)

When and where to watch FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports?

Counter-Strike fans worldwide must stay tuned to the official Twitch and YouTube channels of ESL Counter-Strike. However, numerous CS2 content creators will also host watch parties with their viewers.

Livestream details

The dates and timings for the epic matchup between FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports are as below:

PT: May 31, 2024, at 2:15 PM

May 31, 2024, at CEST: May 31, 2024, at 11:15 PM

May 31, 2024, at IST: June 1, 2024, at 2:45 AM

Moreover, fans interested in this matchup can watch the live broadcast of the match on the following websites:

To watch FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports on Twitch: Click Here

on Twitch: Click Here To watch FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports on YouTube: Click Here

If you’re interested in more articles regarding CS2, make sure to click on these articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback