FaZe at PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Roster, expectations, and more

Popular American organization FaZe recently secured a spot in the CS2 PGL Copenhagen Major 2024. Since joining the professional Counter-Strike 2 scene, this experienced group has competed against some of the biggest names in its competitive events.

The current lineup advanced to the CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024 main stage after defeating Eternal Fire (2-1) in the European RMR A. This article will talk about the team's past performances, accomplishments, and what fans expect of them at the upcoming event.

Team FaZe's history

Olofmeister, one of the greatest players of all time (Image via Liquipedia)

In 2010, Team FaZe started competing in Call of Duty. Soon after, they started playing other esports titles, later expanding to games like Valorant, PUBG PC, Counter-Strike, and more.

This CS lineup had a difficult time not long after it was formed. However, they improved with the addition of olofmeister, one of the best riflers and lurkers in Counter-Strike history. For a major period of time in 2022-2023, the group won various events.

To put things in perspective, from 2018 to 2021, they could not secure a place in any important events due to inconsistent performances. Still, supporters backed their favorite organization.

FaZe’s current roster and their achievements

rain is an important rifler for team FaZe (Image via Liquipedia)

This team's current roster is diverse, and each player has proven their worth throughout the campaign. Their Counter-Strike 2 lineup includes the following players at the moment:

Håvard “ rain ” Nygaard (Role: Rifler)

” Nygaard (Role: Rifler) Helvijs “ broky ” Saukants (Role: AWPer)

” Saukants (Role: AWPer) Finn “ karrigan ” Andersen (Role: IGL/Entry Fragger)

” Andersen (Role: IGL/Entry Fragger) Robin “ ropz ” Kool (Role: Rifler/Lurker)

” Kool (Role: Rifler/Lurker) David “frozen” Čerňanský (Role: Rifler)

This team has demonstrated their strength in numerous significant events by playing more consistently than their opponents. They have not only participated in regional events but have won international ones. These performances, under karrigan's leadership, showed they were capable of competing in any premier competition, no matter the region.

Throughout their time in this competitive Counter-Strike scene, the organization has accomplished several noteworthy feats:

StarLadder i-League StarSeries Season 3 - 1st Place (2017)

1st Place (2017) ESL One: New York 2017 - 1st Place (2017)

1st Place (2017) Esports Championship Series Season 4 - 1st Place (2017)

1st Place (2017) Intel Extreme Masters XIII(Sydney) - 1st Place (2018)

1st Place (2018) ESL One : Belo Horizonte - 1st Place (2018)

1st Place (2018) Blast Pro Series: Miami - 1st Place (2019)

1st Place (2019) Intel Extreme Masters XVI: Katowice - 1st Place (2022)

1st Place (2022) Intel Extreme Master’s Sydney - 1st Place (2023)

Expectations for FaZe’s at PGL Major Copenhagen 2024

FaZe has the talent and potential to win the ongoing PGL Major Copenhagen based on their current form. Furthermore, the organization has made a lot of progress towards reclaiming its lost reputation. They've grown from setbacks and demonstrated individual potential.

In PGL Major Copenhagen, FaZe's ability to defeat other strong teams will depend on their dominance in high-profile matches and their finely tuned synergy. How they have approached bombsites and reclaimed operations has brought back smiles to the faces of EU powerhouse supporters.

FaZe's fanbase has high expectations for them to do well and win another CS major after their remarkable three-game winning streak in the ongoing PGL Copenhagen Major.

