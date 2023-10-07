FC Mobile vs. eFootball 2024 Mobile: Which game should you play in 2023?

Football simulation games FC Mobile 24, developed by EA, and eFootball 2024, a Konami creation, are both available on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. The developers have rebranded their games FIFA Mobile and Pro Evolution Soccer, respectively, without a major overhaul.

That said, both titles have seen some quality-of-life improvements, roster updates, and graphics enhancements, which have significantly improved the overall experience.

These games are adored by fans and often spark lively discussions in the community. But which one is the ideal choice for you? This article aims to provide an answer.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

FC Mobile 24 vs. eFootball 2024: A comparison

Electronic Arts (EA) and Konami have both improved player movements and characteristics, added new features, and enhanced graphics, among other things, to ensure that the rebranded titles are the best they can be.

We will compare these games based on a few parameters.

FC Mobile 24 has better squad building than eFootball 2024

The Ultimate Team in FC Mobile 24 now includes female players, which is a great addition for those who want to create more diverse teams that fit their playing style.

The game offers wider selections overall, so players can experiment with building their squad and try out different formations and tactics. On the other hand, eFootball 2024 is quite limited in this regard.

FC Mobile 24 looks better than eFootball 2024

FC Mobile 24 boasts impressive visuals, including realistic player models, textures, and celebrations, much like its predecessors. When playing online matches, one has the option to choose their preferred weather and match times, resulting in immersive gameplay. This has always been a highly requested feature, but the eFootball developers have yet to deliver on it.

Fans heavily criticized the eFootball franchise upon its initial release, citing its subpar player models, faces, and visuals. While the latest release has made some improvements in these areas, the grass and field textures have suffered and now appear unrealistic.

FC Mobile 24 has more features and game modes than eFootball 2024

FC Mobile 24 has introduced some exciting new features, one of which is called Agents. With this, your players can now have a more personalized career path and negotiate better contracts. You will thus have greater control over their development. Additionally, the game has a variety of modes that keep things fresh.

Compared to its rival, eFootball 2024 disappoints as it fails to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Instead of introducing new game modes or a Master League, Konami has added a feature that enables you to track goals and assists, as well as injury recovery boosters. Although these additions are helpful, they do not address the repetitive nature of the game.

eFootball 2024 has better gameplay

Playing football games against AI opponents can become monotonous due to predictable movement patterns. However, eFootball 2024 has taken steps to address this issue. The game now facilitates smooth, realistic movement and skillsets that reflect the real-life traits of players.

Additionally, the defense line adjusts to the approach of the opposing team, and fouls are less predictable. As a result, each match in eFootball 2024 is unique, and players can encounter a variety of possibilities in every fixture.

On the other hand, in FC Mobile 24, the defenders are ineffective and frequently out of position, leading to frustrating goals. Therefore, eFootball 2024 outperforms its rival in this regard.

Verdict: Which one should you play?

Both games have their own strengths. FC Mobile 24 boasts realistic graphics, gameplay, and a wide variety of game modes, which make it a great choice for those who prefer an immersive gaming experience.

eFootball 2024 focuses on realism and simulation, giving players a different kind of challenge. However, the repetitive nature of eFootball 2024 poses a challenge for players trying to engage with the game.

Hence, overall, FC Mobile 24 narrowly comes out on top.

Let us know in the comments which one you prefer and why.