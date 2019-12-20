FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best budget center-backs under 30K coins

Anuj Gupta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 20 Dec 2019, 16:53 IST SHARE

Elder Militao named best defender in Portugal

Everyone knows that it is important to have good goal scorers in one’s team to be successful in a game of FIFA. But scoring goals wouldn’t matter if the winning team keeps conceding goals. To form a great team, it is very important to have a solid backline. A strong defense gives confidence to the team and can keep attacking without worrying too much about conceding.

Even though there are several great defenders in FIFA 20, a few stand out from the rest. There are a few selected attributes that define a great center-back (CB). Big numbers in defending, which include smaller categories like interceptions, heading accuracy, standing tackle, and more is not enough to test a good defender.

In this article, we will look at the best center-backs one can buy for their FUT teams under 30,000 coins.

1. Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar FUT 20 in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Approx Price: PS4 - 22500, XBOX ONE - 22,500, PC - 25,500

Key stats: 93 Defensive Awareness, 88 Standing Tackle, 70 Sprint Speed, 86 Strength, 84 Reactions, 82 Composure, 4 Star Weak Foot

Key weaknesses: 51 Balance, 48 Agility

Milan Skriniar is one of the top defenders in Serie A and arguably one of the best in the world. The Inter Milan center-back is a wall in defense and the opponent strikers can feel his presence.

The Slovakian defender has impressive attributes in crucial defending stats (93 Defensive Awareness, 88 Standing Tackle, 86 Interceptions) and incredible numbers on the physical side as well (86 Strength, 87 Aggression). The Team of the Year (TOTY) Nominee version of Skriniar’s card has improved numbers in pace giving him a much-needed advantage against fast attackers. He is an amazing buy for any FUT team, considering his height of 6’2” which helps in heading and clearing the ball.

Advertisement

Recommended chem style: Shadow, Engine (for agility and balance boost)

Links to CBs: Diego Godin, Kalidou Koulibaly, Chris Smalling (IF), Kostas Manolas

2. Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte's FUT 20 in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Approx Price: PS4 - 22500, XBOX ONE - 23,500, PC - 25,000

Key stats: 88 Defensive Awareness, 89 Standing Tackle, 87 Interceptions, 85 Strength, 87 Reactions, 85 Composure

Key weaknesses: 66 Sprint Speed, 61 Acceleration

Aymeric Laporte is an interesting card on FIFA 20. His key weaknesses of sprint speed and acceleration are key attributes FIFA players look for in a card. However, he is one of the most used defenders in this year's Ultimate Team so far. Unlike most defenders, Laporte is great on the ball with great passing skills and ball control. Looking at his defending ratings, the Frenchman has solid numbers in interceptions, both sliding and standing tackling and a heading accuracy of 86. He also has some great ratings in dribbling (87 Reactions, 85 Composure) and great height of 6’2”, making him a great all-round defender.

Recommended chem style: Shadow, Anchor

Links to CBs: Virgil van Dijk, Clement Lenglet, Raphael Varane

3. Marquinhos

Marquinhos's FUT 20 in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Approx Price: PS4 - 20000, XBOX ONE - 22,500, PC - 23,000

Key stats: 86 Defensive Awareness, 87 Standing Tackle, 86 Interceptions, 89 Jumping, 85 Reactions, 86 Composure

Key weaknesses: Height, 75 strength

Marquinhos is a good fit for most popular squads due to his Brazilian nationality. He is not the tallest of defenders but has a great rating of 89 in jumping and 84 heading accuracy, which help him clear the aerial balls pretty well. The PSG defender is decent on the ball with above-average ratings in passing and ball control. He also has good pace with 72 Acceleration and 76 Sprint Speed. For defending, Marquinhos has high ratings in Interceptions, Defensive Awareness, and both sliding and standing tackles. The Brazilian offers great composure and reaction, which makes him a top-notch buy for any FUT team.

Recommended chem style: Anchor, Sentinel

Links to CBs: Presnel Kimpembe, Thiago Silva, Eder Militao

4. Kostas Manolas

Kostas Manolas's FUT 20 in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Approx Price: PS4 - 11750, XBOX ONE - 13,000, PC - 13,000

Key stats: 87 Defensive Awareness, 89 Sliding Tackle, 86 Interceptions, 86 Jumping, 85 Composure, 83 Sprint Speed, 86 Aggression

Key weaknesses: 60 Balance, 60 Short Passing

Manolas is a special card in FIFA 20. He has probably higher pace stats (83 Sprint Speed, 81 Acceleration) than many attacking players, which makes him a monster in defense. The Napoli star has amazing physical stats (86 Jumping, 82 Strength, 86 Aggression) which makes him a tank at the back. Manolas offers great ratings in composure and reactions which makes him a top-class choice for any team looking to build a team around Serie A players. However, Manolas is very poor on the ball which is something to look out for.

Recommended chem style: Anchor, Shadow

Recommended partner CB: Kalidou Koulibaly, Chris Smalling (IF), Sokratis

5. Eder Militao

Eder Militao's FUT 20 in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Approx Price: PS4 - 2,200, XBOX ONE - 2,200, PC - 3,000

Key stats: 88 Stamina, 82 Interceptions, 86 Jumping, 80 Sprint Speed, 83 Aggression, 81 Reactions

Key weaknesses: 81 Defensive Awareness, 77 Strength

Eder Militao is probably the most popular center-back card in FUT because of his price and links. He is also a very overpowered card for an overall rating of just 81. However, a lower rating makes the price fairly reasonable and a great entry-level option. Militao has great all-round scores in defending (82 Interceptions, 81 Defensive Awareness, 82 Standing Tackles) and amazing ratings in the physical department (88 Stamina, 86 Jumping, 83 Aggression). The Real Madrid defender offers great pace for a defender with a sprint speed of 80 and 78 acceleration. This helps him catch fast attacking players with ease.

Recommended chem style: Anchor, Shadow, Sentinel

Links to CBs: Raphaël Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Clément Lenglet