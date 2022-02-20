FIFA 22, NARAKA, Descenders and 5 other titles are free to play on Steam over the weekend

As Steam gears up for the Next Fest in the upcoming week, the platform has made a number of titles, including FIFA 22, free to play over the weekend. The hook here is that the games are free to play only for the mentioned limited period of time and players won't get to keep them in their library forever.

Steam @Steam FREE WEEKEND Play FIFA 22 free this weekend and save 67% when you buy the game!



store.steampowered.com/app/1506830/FI…



#SteamDeals FREE WEEKENDPlay FIFA 22 free this weekend and save 67% when you buy the game! 🆓 FREE WEEKEND 🆓 Play FIFA 22 free this weekend and save 67% when you buy the game!store.steampowered.com/app/1506830/FI…#SteamDeals

From time to time, Steam provides exclusive offers like discounts and free-to-play weekends that infuse new excitement into the games. For this weekend, the platform has provided eight titles for players to try their hands at. This provides the players with an opportunity to experience those games before they decide if they want to buy them.

8 titles that are free for the weekend on Steam

1) FIFA 22 (Ends in 1 day)

The latest iteration of the long-running football simulation series from EA, FIFA 22 is possibly the biggest title on this list. The cover athlete for this year is French footballer Kylian Mbappe. The official statement mentions:

"FIFA 22 is free to play between February 17 and February 21, 2022. Build your Ultimate Team now with dynamic UEFA Champions League Player Items in Road to the Final, express yourself in VOLTA FOOTBALL, or squad up with friends in Pro Clubs."

The game is also available now at a discounted price and will remain so until February 26.

2) Descenders (Ends in 1 day)

An overwhelmingly-positive game on Steam that was released back in 2019 by RageSquid, Descenders brings procedurally-generated worlds for extreme downhill freeriding. The game is lauded for the experience it provides and the customization options available.

As Fatsack the Loot Goblin cheekily mentioned in their Steam review, "Don't download during the free weekend, it's a trap. You'll feel compelled to spend ten bucks."

3) NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (Ends in 1 day and 22 hours)

Developed by 24 Entertainment, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT provides a PvP, mythical, action-combat experience for up to 60 players "with martial arts inspired melee combat, gravity defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee & ranged weapons, and legendary customizable heroes with epic abilities."

Famous martial artist Bruce Lee has also joined the game along with his iconic nunchucks for players to enjoy. The game also has a 30% discount on Steam that will end on February 25.

4) HyperBrawl Tournament (Ends in 1 day)

Developed by Milky Tea Studios, HyperBrawl Tournament is an ejoyable game to jump in with your friends for free on Steam for now. The official description for the game states:

"HyperBrawl Tournament is the ultimate arena combat sport. Assemble your team of intergalactic heroes, arm them with outrageous weapons and score your way to victory in classic single player campaigns, couch or online play for up to four players."

Although the multiplayer options of the game have been criticized for being restrictive, the chaotic addictive gameplay is fun to engage in and seems like a mixture of football and dodgeball.

5) Golf With Your Friends (Ends in 1 day)

Golf With Your Friends is another multiplayer game which is currently free on Steam and is a fun experience to share among 12 players. The official description sheds further light on it:

"Nothing is out of bounds as you take on courses filled with fast paced, exciting, simultaneous mini golf for up to 12 players!"

The game has a number of challenging levels with unique mechanics that players can take part in. It also features a level editor and ball customizations.

6) Pistol Whip (Ends in 13 hours)

Pistol Whip is a VR action-rhythm game developed by Cloudhead Games ltd. The official description mentions:

"Journey through a cinematic bullet hell powered by a breakneck soundtrack to become the ultimate action hero legend. Now features the Styles system sandbox for endless replayability."

The mechanics of Pistol Whip will remind one of both Beat Saber and Super Hot VR. The VR aspect makes the game challenging to execute but satisfying when done properly.

7) RPG Maker MZ (Ends in 1 day)

This is a unique entry on the list and something that players who want to dabble in creating a game can enjoy. The official description of RPG Maker MZ states:

"You want to create an RPG, but every game making tool you have found was either too complex or too limited? RPG Maker MZ empowers you with simple tools to create your RPG right out of the box, yet is customizable enough to make the exact RPG you want!"

MZ is the latest entry to the acclaimed RPG Maker series - known for allowing the development of role-playing video games. Although considered similar to its predecessor RPG Maker MV, MZ has been positively received by users.

8) Killer in the Cabin (Ends in 1 day)

The game is available as an Early Access Game on Steam. The official description of the title states:

"You find yourself among a group of survivors of a bus crash in the Norwegian mountains. Rescue is several days away, so to make it out alive, you and the other players have to cooperate in finding shelter, food and water. But one of you is a killer."

The multiplayer game is about keeping one's wit about and surviving, a trope recently made famous by Among Us. Although the game has potential, as reviewers have noted on Steam, there are a number of bugs that developers need to fix before properly launching the game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan