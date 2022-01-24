FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete FUT Hero Player Pick SBC in FUT 22

With the Team of the Year promo around the corner, FIFA 22 has released several new Squad Building Challenges for their Ultimate Team community to engage in. FUT Hero Player Pick is a newly released SBC, which upon completion allows the player to redeem 1 FUT Hero card from a choice of 3 random players.

FUT Heroes is a FIFA Ultimate Team promo introduced in FIFA 22. The promo recognizes several footballing legends for iconic moments in their careers and features boosted cards with several other unique features pertaining to team chemistry.

Featuring several iconic moments from players like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Diego Milito, Joe Cole, Abedi Pele, FUT players can avail a version of their favorite football moment through this SBC.

Upon completing the set of tasks mentioned below, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players will have to choose 1 player from the 3 FUT Hero player cards that appear. Since all FUT Heroes are rated between 85 and 89 OVR, FUT players can avail a highly rated football legend by completing a simple set of challenges.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the FUT Hero Player Pick SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) 83-rated squad

IF Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) 84-rated squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of writing, FUT players had to spend around 80,000 FUT coins in order to complete the mentioned list of tasks from scratch. Ultimate Team players can also use items from their existing player reserves to complete the challenge at a considerably lower cost.

FUT Hero Player Pick SBC is a non-repeatable challenge that FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players will have a week to complete.

Review of FUT Hero Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FUT Hero Player Pick SBC is an excellent opportunity for FIFA Ultimate Team players to get their hands on a legendary player card. Each card denotes an unforgettable moment in football history, and carries emotional value, in addition to quality.

Each FUT Hero is rated over 85, with 4 players being rated 89, thus improving the player's chance to obtain one of the best items from the promo. In addition to the player pick, players also receive 1 Small Prime Gold Players pack and 1 Jumbo Gold Players pack, both of which do a great job in expanding the existing player fodder of FUT enthusiasts.

Edited by R. Elahi