FIFA 23 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC: Complete list of available rewards in Ultimate Team

EA Sports has released the second 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC for March, allowing FIFA 23 players to stack their squads with more special cards.

The demand for Heroes has been higher than in previous years due to the new chemistry system. The recent SBC will be ideal for those who don’t want to end up depending on pack luck or the FUT market.

The developers have released three versions of Heroes in FIFA 23, the last being the Fantasy FUT edition. Before that came the standard/base and limited-time World Cup versions. The latter is no longer available from packs, which adds to the valuation of the FIFA 23 SBC.

The reward pool of the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC has a restriction in terms of the overall. It definitely helps to discard some of the lower-rated items and make it even more incentivized for players. However, the ultimate pool is quite huge.

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC has some amazing cards for FIFA 23 players

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC has a completion cost of around 320,000 FUT coins. After completing the challenge, FIFA 23 players will get five picks. The card they opt for will be added to their squad, while the remaining four will be discarded.

The entire reward pool can be divided into two broad categories – Base and World Cup version. Due to the overall requirement of 87+, some cards from both types have been removed from the reward pool. Let’s first take a look at all the Base Heroes that are present in the reward pool.

Jorge Campos GK 87

Yaya Toure CDM 87

Harry Kewell LW 87

Claudio Marchisio CM 87

Tomas Brolin LW 87

Ivan Cordoba CB 87

Joe Cole RW 87

Hidatoshi Nakata CAM 87

Diego Forlan ST 88

Javier Mascherano CB 88

Rafael Marquez CB 88

Diego Milito ST 88

Ricardo Carvalho CB 88

Mario Gomez ST 88

Antonio Di Natale ST 88

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 88

Lucio CB 89

Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89

Rudi Voller ST 89

Jurgen Koller CB 89

David Ginola LM 89

Abedi Pele CAM 89

Fernando Morientes ST 89

These standard versions were the first to arrive in FIFA 23. What makes the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC more special is the presence of the second type. The World Cup versions were released in November and are no longer available in the packs.

Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 89)

Park Ji-sung (South Korea/Premier League, 87)

Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 89)

Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 88)

Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 88)

Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 89)

Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 89)

Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 89)

Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 88)

Sidney Govou (France/Ligue 1, 87)

Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 88)

Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 88)

Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 88)

Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 89)

Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 88)

Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 88)

Robbie Keane (Ireland, Premier League, 87)

Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 88)

Sami Al-Jaber (Saudi Arabia/MBS Pro League, 87)

Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Rudi Voller (Germany/Serie A, 91)

Diego Forlan (Uruguay/LaLiga, 91)

Jean Pierre-Papin (France/Ligue 1, 90)

Lucio (Brazil/Bundersliga, 90)

Jurgen Koller (Germany/Bundesliga, 90)

Fernando Morientes (Spain/LaLiga, 90)

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC is an excellent choice for those who want to have another go at obtaining a special card. It’s worth noting that there’s no guarantee of getting a World Cup icon, but chances are quite fair.

