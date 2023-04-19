FIFA 23 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC: Complete list of all available players

The 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is now live in FIFA 23. It’s a really interesting squad-building challenge that will allow players to get special cards that were part of older promos. Before tonight’s SBC went live, the only alternative for players was to get the cards from the FUT market.

The condition modifier (87+ overall) makes matters extremely interesting as it discards some less valuable cards. The reward pool is still huge and having a concise idea will be highly beneficial. This will allow FIFA 23 players to decide if the card they want is included in the challenge.

Moreover, it will also allow them to decide which cards can be more valuable than the rest when they pick their 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC rewards.

The 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC could be hugely profitable for FIFA 23 players

The reward pool of the 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC can be divided into four categories based on the promos in question. FIFA 23 players will get four picks to choose from, and each card will be from the following promos:

Road to the Final

Fantasy FUT

Fantasy FUT Heroes

FUT Birthday

The UEFA competitions heavily inspire the Road to the Final promo. It includes cards from all three tiers, and they have upgrade potential.

Leon Goretzka

Roberto Firmino

Nicolo Barella

David Alaba

Wesley Fofana

Giacomo Raspadori

Kalvin Phillips

Brahim Diaz

Lucas Moura

Goncalo Guedes

Donyell Malen

Gabriel Martinelli

Anthony Martial

Moussa Diaby

Federico Chiesa

Erik Lamela

Ferran Torres

Brais Mendez

Juan Miranda

Kevin Volland

Youcef Atal

Felipe Anderson

The Fantasy FUT promo appeared earlier in 2023 and went on to become a massive hit with the FIFA 23 community. The 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC can be a great alternative to finding some amazing cards that were added to Ultimate Team.

Alexis Sanchez

Alexander Isak

Ruben Dias

Diogo Jota

Said Benrahma

Marcos Llorente

Eden Hazard

Memphis Depay

William Saliba

Amine Gouiri

Fabian Ruiz

Marcel Sabitzer

Ismael Bennacer

Dayot Upamecano

De Marcos

Kaoru Mitoma

Angel Gomes

Milan Skriniar

Fernando

Samuel Umtiti

Sergi Darder

Juan Foyth

Nicolas Tagliafico

Dominik Szobzsalai

Milot Rashica

Angelino

Dele Alli

Amath Ndiaye

Emre Can

Patrick Wimmer

Christian Benteke

Riqi Puig

Christopher Trimmel

Kamal Miller

Armand Lauriente

Omer Toprak

Nick Lima

The Fantasy FUT promo also introduced a new set of Heroes in FIFA 23. Since most of them are quite costly from the FUT market, the 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is an amazing opportunity to find them.

Park Ji-Sung CM 88

Peter Crouch ST 88

Ledley King CB 88

Ivan Cordoba CB 88

Al-Owairan RW 89

Lars Ricken CAM 89

Mario Gomez ST 90

Antonio Di Natale ST 90

Dirk Kuyt CAM 90

Sami Al-Jaber ST 90

Johan Capdevila LB 90

Mario Gomez ST 91

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 91

Rafael Marquez CB 91

Fernando Morientes ST 91

Harry Kewell LW 91

Jean-Pierre Papin ST 92

Abedi Pele CAM 92

David Ginola ST 92

Finally, the FUT Birthday cards have also been included in the 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC. The cards were released to celebrate Ultimate Team’s birthday in FIFA 23.

Bernardo Silva

N’Golo Kante

Vinicius Jr.

Thomas Muller

Marquinhos

Pedri

Bruno Guimares

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Mats Hummels

Stefan El Shaarawy

Corentin Tolisso

Emerson

Joselu

Koke

Andre Onana

Antony

Matteo Guendouzi

Adrien Rabiot

Pedro

Romain Alessandrini

Samuel Chukwueze

Axel Disasi

Piero Hincapie

Simon Kjaer

Matteo Pessina

Jonathan Bamba

Ridle Baku

Nicolas Gonzalez

It’s worth noting that all the rewards from the 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC will be untradeable. FIFA 23 players can keep one card from the four choices provided to them.

