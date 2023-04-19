FIFA 23 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC: Complete list of all available players

The 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is now live in FIFA 23. It’s a really interesting squad-building challenge that will allow players to get special cards that were part of older promos. Before tonight’s SBC went live, the only alternative for players was to get the cards from the FUT market.
The condition modifier (87+ overall) makes matters extremely interesting as it discards some less valuable cards. The reward pool is still huge and having a concise idea will be highly beneficial. This will allow FIFA 23 players to decide if the card they want is included in the challenge.
Moreover, it will also allow them to decide which cards can be more valuable than the rest when they pick their 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC rewards.
The 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC could be hugely profitable for FIFA 23 players
The reward pool of the 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC can be divided into four categories based on the promos in question. FIFA 23 players will get four picks to choose from, and each card will be from the following promos:
- Road to the Final
- Fantasy FUT
- Fantasy FUT Heroes
- FUT Birthday
The UEFA competitions heavily inspire the Road to the Final promo. It includes cards from all three tiers, and they have upgrade potential.
- Leon Goretzka
- Roberto Firmino
- Nicolo Barella
- David Alaba
- Wesley Fofana
- Giacomo Raspadori
- Kalvin Phillips
- Brahim Diaz
- Lucas Moura
- Goncalo Guedes
- Donyell Malen
- Gabriel Martinelli
- Anthony Martial
- Moussa Diaby
- Federico Chiesa
- Erik Lamela
- Ferran Torres
- Brais Mendez
- Juan Miranda
- Kevin Volland
- Youcef Atal
- Felipe Anderson
The Fantasy FUT promo appeared earlier in 2023 and went on to become a massive hit with the FIFA 23 community. The 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC can be a great alternative to finding some amazing cards that were added to Ultimate Team.
- Alexis Sanchez
- Alexander Isak
- Ruben Dias
- Diogo Jota
- Said Benrahma
- Marcos Llorente
- Eden Hazard
- Memphis Depay
- William Saliba
- Amine Gouiri
- Fabian Ruiz
- Marcel Sabitzer
- Ismael Bennacer
- Dayot Upamecano
- De Marcos
- Kaoru Mitoma
- Angel Gomes
- Milan Skriniar
- Fernando
- Samuel Umtiti
- Sergi Darder
- Juan Foyth
- Nicolas Tagliafico
- Dominik Szobzsalai
- Milot Rashica
- Angelino
- Dele Alli
- Amath Ndiaye
- Emre Can
- Patrick Wimmer
- Christian Benteke
- Riqi Puig
- Christopher Trimmel
- Kamal Miller
- Armand Lauriente
- Omer Toprak
- Nick Lima
The Fantasy FUT promo also introduced a new set of Heroes in FIFA 23. Since most of them are quite costly from the FUT market, the 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is an amazing opportunity to find them.
- Park Ji-Sung CM 88
- Peter Crouch ST 88
- Ledley King CB 88
- Ivan Cordoba CB 88
- Al-Owairan RW 89
- Lars Ricken CAM 89
- Mario Gomez ST 90
- Antonio Di Natale ST 90
- Dirk Kuyt CAM 90
- Sami Al-Jaber ST 90
- Johan Capdevila LB 90
- Mario Gomez ST 91
- Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 91
- Rafael Marquez CB 91
- Fernando Morientes ST 91
- Harry Kewell LW 91
- Jean-Pierre Papin ST 92
- Abedi Pele CAM 92
- David Ginola ST 92
Finally, the FUT Birthday cards have also been included in the 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC. The cards were released to celebrate Ultimate Team’s birthday in FIFA 23.
- Bernardo Silva
- N’Golo Kante
- Vinicius Jr.
- Thomas Muller
- Marquinhos
- Pedri
- Bruno Guimares
- Oleksandr Zinchenko
- Mats Hummels
- Stefan El Shaarawy
- Corentin Tolisso
- Emerson
- Joselu
- Koke
- Andre Onana
- Antony
- Matteo Guendouzi
- Adrien Rabiot
- Pedro
- Romain Alessandrini
- Samuel Chukwueze
- Axel Disasi
- Piero Hincapie
- Simon Kjaer
- Matteo Pessina
- Jonathan Bamba
- Ridle Baku
- Nicolas Gonzalez
It’s worth noting that all the rewards from the 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC will be untradeable. FIFA 23 players can keep one card from the four choices provided to them.