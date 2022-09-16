FIFA 23 Bundesliga ratings reveal: 5 footballers who should be higher-rated in the game

EA Sports recently revealed a list of the highest-rated Bundesliga players in FIFA 23, causing a lot of debate on social media.

The Bundesliga has thrilled fans with attractive football for decades. German teams have also been extremely successful in European competition, with Bayern Munich winning the UEFA Champions League six times in their illustrious history.

As the reigning Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich also dominate the ratings in FIFA 23, with a large number of players from their roster being included in the top 25. However, there have been several detractors in the community who believe that the ratings are unjustified.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Christopher Nkunku, Kevin Trapp, and 3 other Bundesliga stars who deserve a higher rating in FIFA 23

1) Yan Sommer

Yan Sommer has established himself as one of Europe's elite goalkeepers with his performances over the last few seasons.

The Swiss shot-stopper has earned a reputation for himself as a brick wall defending the Borussia Monchengladbach goal. He has continued to deliver consistent and reliable performances this season as well.

Sommer has received an overall rating of 85 in FIFA 23, which means that he has retained his rating from the previous installment of the game. However, his recent record-breaking performance against Bayern Munich earlier this season has proven that he has done enough to warrant an upgrade in the upcoming game.

2) Christopher Nkunku

RB Leipzig have surprised many with their rapid rise through the ranks of the German football leagues. The club's roster features a host of talented superstars in the making, with Christopher Nkunku at the forefront of their success.

The French attacker has impressed fans around the globe with his versatility in attack. He can play in multiple positions while creating chances, scoring goals, and even helping out in defense. His incredible performances last season earned him multiple Bundesliga Player of the Month awards, as well as a spot in the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

Nkunku has received a massive upgrade in FIFA 23, from 81 to 86 rated overall. However, fans believe he deserves an even higher upgrade.

3) Thomas Muller

Often referred to as the Raumdeuter, Thomas Muller is perhaps the most underrated player in European football. The German midfielder has been a consistent performer for both Bayern Munich and the German national team.

Although Muller has never been the most viable player in FIFA, he has always maintained a similar rating in every installment of the game. This speaks volumes about his consistency and reliability as a player. However, as he has only continued to improve with time, his contributions should be rewarded with a much higher rating in FIFA 23.

4) Kevin Trapp

Eintracht Frankfurt had a fairytale 2021-22 season as they beat all odds to win the Europa League in spectacular fashion. Their run in the competition leading up to the final was nothing short of legendary, as they defeated the likes of Barcelona on their way to the title.

The final game of the competition against Rangers was decided on penalties. It served as a fitting conclusion for them as their talismanic goalkeeper Kevin Trapp stepped up to save the day.

As a German goalkeeper in the current day and age, Trapp's avenues for international appearances and recognition have been limited because of Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. However, he has consistently displayed his skills at club level for various teams and seems to have reached his prime with Frankfurt.

Trapp has received a four-rating upgrade to 86 in FIFA 23 and is the second highest-rated keeper in the Bundesliga. However, his accolades and achievements definitely deserve a higher rating in the upcoming game.

5) Kingsley Coman

Kingsley Coman has been a silent assassin in the Bayern Munich attack for the last few years. His efforts and performances often go unnoticed, as his contributions transcend beyond goals and assists.

The French winger has rapid pace and positional awareness on the wing. His overlapping runs down the line create countless chances for the Bundesliga champions, helping them overwhelm opponents with raw pace during counter-attacks.

Coman is rated 86 overall in FIFA 23, retaining his rating from FIFA 22. Although this places him amongst the top-rated Bundesliga players in FIFA 23, his contributions in the league deserve more recognition and a higher rating in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh