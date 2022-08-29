FIFA 23 career mode: 5 'fallen giants' who could be fun to play as

Much is left for FIFA 23, including the game's release, as EA will reveal ratings and more details soon. The devs won't launch the game before September 30, except for those who will have three days of early access. An essential part of the game will be the expansion of the Career Mode, as players will once again try to take the clubs of their choosing to newfound glory.

FIFA 23 offers the top choice to players due to the vast number of football clubs in the game. While every team has its strengths and weaknesses, players can find unique challenges. One of the best activities is taking charge of a football club that isn't having the best time.

All five names on this list have seen better days financially or in terms of dominance. FIFA 23's Career Mode will allow players to prevent these clubs' mistakes in real life and help regain their lost glory.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 football clubs to manage in FIFA 23 Career Mode which have fallen from grace

5) FC Schalke 04

The German club has fallen a long way since it used to win the Bundesliga regularly. Financial troubles have meant that the club lost almost all their talents, and to make it worse, they were recently relegated to the second division. Devoid of good footballers and finances, it looked bleak for the club until they managed to get promoted this season.

FIFA 23 players can enjoy a club on the rise but have the same task. Most pundits believe that the squad on hand isn't good enough to survive the test provided by the German league. Additionally, players also won't have a magical budget to bring in the best talent. It will be a complex challenge that is sure to be worth the time of any FIFA 23 player.

4) Blackburn

Many FIFA 23 players might not look too deep into the EFL Championship and what it has to offer. After all, the clubs might not seem very impressive with their squads, but there's one name among them, which once used to be a big club. When the Premier League was introduced, the English side became the first club to win the league. They defied all expectations and had none other than Alan Shearer leading the line.

Things haven't been the same as relegation was followed for nearly a decade in the Championship. The side has sometimes played well but has fallen short at pivotal stages. FIFA 23's Career Mode could be where players can take them to the promised land. Like Schalke, things won't be easy as finances will be tight, and the squad is average Championship standard at best.

3) AS Saint-Etienne

French club AS Saint-Etienne holds the record for the highest number of Ligue 1 titles, and earlier this year, the record champions were relegated to the second division. Consistent underperformance and a poor squad have meant doom and gloom for the once prestigious club. It's where FIFA 23 players can come in and become the messiah the team needs in real life.

The club has produced some great talent over the years, including the likes of William Saliba. Things have changed, and there won't be much support. This is a save that will be meant for players who are really experienced, as Ligue 2 isn't known for great finances either.

2) Valencia

Valencia might not exactly be a fallen giant, but the Spanish club has won La Liga in the past. These things took place nearly two decades back when Rafael Benitez was in charge. This is not the only occasion when the club has won significant honors, as it has had several league and cup wins throughout its history. Recent times have been harsh, following the owners' mismanagement that has caused a lot of trouble for everyone involved.

Valencia no longer has a talented squad in FIFA 23, although there will be a few wonderkids worth a look. While players can choose to sell them, they can be developed in the future. There's a lot of fun to be had with this challenge, where the ultimate goal will be to break the dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

1) Manchester United

Manchester United, as a FIFA 23 Career Mode save, could be the easiest or hardest challenge based on a player's effectiveness. The pressure to do well at the club will be the highest among all those listed here. However, it's not all cons, as players will get an excellent squad and a wealth of riches to build upon.

The last time Manchester United won a trophy in real life was in 2016. The club has spent a large amount amidst no success and new manager Erik ten Hag has a job to perform. Thanks to the game, players will have a similar task in the virtual world, and it will be a job where failure won't be tolerated.

