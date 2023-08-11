FIFA 23 Cover Star Icon Wayne Rooney SBC: How to complete, costs, and more

As the leaks predicted, EA Sports have released the Cover Star Icon Wayne Rooney SBC in FIFA 23. His is the latest card to be added to the series commemorating all the footballing greats who have graced past FIFA game covers. With EA FC 24 releasing next month, FIFA 23 will be the last game in the IP for Electronic Arts, and the Cover Star Icon cards are EA's way to celebrate three decades of FIFA games.

Leaks had suggested that a Cover Star Icon Wayne Rooney card with substantial upgrades to his stats from his base Icon cards will be coming to FIFA 23, and this article is a short guide to completing the Squad Building Challenge without hassle.

FIFA 23 players can also opt for the On Loan task to try out the Cover Star Icon Wayne Rooney card

Considering how hyped the card is, the Cover Star Icon Wayne Rooney SBC naturally has a lot of tasks that need to be completed for FIFA 23 players to get their hands on the card. Those who are not willing to spend so much fodder may opt to complete the loan task to get a loan Cover Star Icon Wayne Rooney card and test it out before attempting the whole challenge.

To get their hands on the loan Cover Star Icon Wayne Rooney, a task with the following requirements must be completed:

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 82

Reward: x1 Cover Star Icon Wayne Rooney Loan Card

Estimated Fodder Cost: 15,000 to 16,000 FUT Coins across platforms.

For FIFA 23 players looking to complete all of the Cover Star Icon Wayne Rooney SBC, here are all the tasks that they need to complete with an estimated fodder cost listed below each:

Task 1: Born Legend

# of players: 11

# of Rare cards: 11

Player level: Exactly Bronze

Reward: x1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 2,000 to 11,000 FUT Coins across all platforms.

Task 2: Rising Star

# of players: 11

# of Rare cards: 11

Player level: Exactly Silver

Reward: x1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 3,000 to 5,000 FUT Coins across all platforms.

Task 3: Old Trafford's Wonder Boy

# of players: 11

# of Manchester United players: Minimum of 1

# of TOTW + FUT Champions players: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 88

Reward: x1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 99,000 to 105,000 FUT Coins across all platforms.

Task 4: The Three Lions

# of players: 11

# of English players: Minimum of 1

# of TOTW + FUT Champions players: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 89

Reward: x1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 125,000 to 135,000 FUT Coins across all platforms.

Task 5: League Legend

# of players: 11

# of Premier League players: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 90

Reward: x1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 142,000 to 150,000 FUT Coins across all platforms.

Task 6: Top-notch

# of players: 11

# of TOTW + FUT Champions players: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 90

Reward: x1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 152,000 to 166,000 FUT Coins across all platforms.

Task 7: 90-Rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 90

Reward: x1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 145,000 to 150,000 FUT Coins across all platforms.

Task 8: 91-Rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Reward: x1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 182,000 to 188,000 FUT Coins across all platforms.

Task 9: 91-Rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Reward: x1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 182,000 to 188,000 FUT Coins across all platforms.

Task 10: 91-Rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Reward: x1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 182,000 to 247188,000 FUT Coins across all platforms.

Task 11: 92-Rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Reward: x1 Mega Pack

Estimated Cost: 237,000 to 247,000 FUT Coins across all platforms.

Task 12: 92-Rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Reward: x1 Mega Pack

Estimated Cost: 237,000 to 247,000 FUT Coins across all platforms.

How does the Cover Star Icon Wayne Rooney card fare in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

A closer look at the card is necessary to help FIFA 23 players determine whether to complete the Cover Star Icon Wayne Rooney SBC, which currently costs around 1.74 million FUT Coins worth of fodder.

Here are all the stats for the 97-rated Cover Star Icon Wayne Rooney card:

Overall: 97

Position: ST (Alt- CAM, CF, LW)

Pace: 96

Shooting: 97

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 94

Defense: 60

Physicality: 97

Skills: 5 Star

Weak foot: 5 Star

The high shooting, pace, and dribbling stats, coupled with 97-rated physicality, make the card worth the effort and fodder for fans and any FIFA 23 player looking to add one of the best strikers to their FUT squads. Especially considering it is Wayne Rooney's best FIFA 23 card.

If leaks are accurate, fans can expect to see a Cover Star Icon, Paul Scholes, join his Manchester United teammate in the game sometime soon.