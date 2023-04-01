FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Piero Hincapie objective: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

With the release of FUT Birthday Team 2, Piero Hinecapie's special card has been added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Ecuadorian defender's upgraded card with boosted stats may be unlocked by completing a four-part objective within the next two weeks. The FUT Birthday promo has been a big hit as EA commemorates the Ultimate Team's anniversary with various SBCs, objectives, and milestones centered around the event.

Special cards with significant upgrades to weak foot ratings and overall stats mean the series has some high-rated additions that are sure to catch the eye.

By completing the FUT Birthday Piero Hincapie objective, players can pack one of these special cards without spending any coins. Here is a quick guide.

FUT Birthday Piero Hincapie card has been added as an objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As the FUT Birthday promo enters its second week, EA has released a second team featuring another set of special cards that are up for grabs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, trying to pack one of them can become a tedious chore if players are solely dependent on random packs.

While the issue can be mitigated by using one of the many SBCs that feature these cards, a simpler and less expensive way is to complete objectives by just playing the game.

Objectives that yield these types of special cards usually just require one to play the game in certain game modes such as Squad Battles or Rivals. FIFA 23 players can even choose to play on lower difficulty settings such as Semi-Pro and even play offline to grind the tasks without added pressure.

Here are the requirements of the four tasks that must be completed within the next 14 days to unlock the FUT Birthday Piero Hincapie objective. Keep in mind that individual tasks also yield rewards such as swaps tokens and packs.

Task 1 - Bundesliga Eight

Players need to score eight goals with Bundesliga players in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty. This can also be done in other game modes such as Rivals and FUT Champions.

Rewards - 1x FUT Birthday Swaps Token Hajrizi + 1x 80 Rare Gold Player

Task 2 - Dangerous Defender

Players need to assist four goals with Defenders in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty. This can also be done in other game modes such as Rivals and FUT Champions.

Rewards - 1x 75+ Rated Rare Player

Task 3 - Lucky Seven

Players need to win seven Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of four Bundesliga players in your starting 11. This can also be done in other game modes such as Rivals and FUT Champions.

Rewards: 1x Premium Gold Pack

Task 4 - Speed Run

Players need to score and assist using players with a minimum 80 PAC (pace rating) in four separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty. Like other tasks, this can also be done in other game modes such as Rivals and FUT Champions.

Rewards: 1x Small Electrum Players Pack

Is the FUT Birthday Piero Hincapie card any good in FIFA 23?

Piero Hincapie has received quite a few special cards over the course of FIFA 23, but his FUT Birthday card has the best overall rating among all of them. Here are the stats:

Overall: 87

Position: CB (Alt - LB, LWB)

Pace: 88

Shooting: 47

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 82

Defense: 87

Physicality: 83

Skills: 3 Star

Weak foot: 5 Star

With high defensive stats and a respectable pace rating of 88, the Piero Hincapie FUT Birthday card packs quite a punch and should be an ideal centre-back for people looking for the Bundesliga connection.

