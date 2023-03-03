FIFA 23 Harvey Elliott Showdown SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

With Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League coming up this weekend, the Harvey Elliott Showdown SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as a dedicated Squad Building Challenge. Players need to complete a series of tasks to get the 88-rated CAM card that could gain even more upgrades if Liverpool come out on top or draw this Sunday.

Objectives and Squad Building Challenges based around the Showdown series have been a constant source of content over the week. The promo is linked to real-life matchups, giving it an extra layer of entertainment for FIFA 23 players as the in-game upgrade paths of the cards depend directly on IRL results.

Here's a quick guide to completing the Harvey Elliott Showdown SBC and a short analysis of the unique featured card.

Harvey Elliott's Showdown SBC is latest dedicated SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Showdown cards are released in pairs - one from each opposing team from an upcoming match in world football. The cards come with significant boosts, but the winning one is set for a +2 upgrade. As most players will only complete one of the cards that come out, this brings in the IRL meta factor, as players would ideally want to get the most upgrades for coins spent.

Here are the three tasks, along with their requirements, that FIFA 23 players need to complete to get the Harvey Elliott Showdown card.

Task 1 - Liverpool

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Number of players from Juventus: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 83

Rewards: 1x Premium Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 26,000 - 28,000 FUT Coins

Task 2 - Top Form

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Number of TOTW cards with IF upgrades in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 85

Rewards: 1x Prime Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 91,000 - 102,000 FUT Coins

Task 3 - 87-Rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 87

Rewards: 1x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 246,500 - 258,500 FUT Coins

SBC Analysis

There might be smaller pack rewards for completing each task, but it is recommended that FIFA 23 players complete the whole group to maximize their gains. The cost of fodder to do so is currently around 375K coins per the current market rate.

The SBC requirements may seem simple but are quite expensive to complete without using existing fodder to mitigate the price. Even though there are no chemistry requirements restricting which player to use in the squads, completing the whole group will still require a lot of investment.

It may be prudent for most FIFA 23 players to wait a day or more to see if the price of fodder drops, as the Harvey Elliott SBC will be valid for two days, until the day of the Liverpool and Manchester United match.

The Premier League clash should also be considered while deciding whether to attempt the SBC, as the card will gain significant upgrades if their team wins. Manchester United might have a ten-point advantage over Liverpool, but the latter desperately need points to enter the top 4 or even qualify for the Europa League; making this a significant fixture.

How does the Harvey Elliott Showdown card look in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Elliot's card has already seen a +15 upgrade to its overall stats, making it a competent CAM card. Here are all the stats on the Showdown card in detail:

Overall: 88

Position: CAM (Alt - CM, RW, LW)

Pace: 90

Shooting: 81

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 88

Defense: 47

Physicality: 67

Skills: 5 Star

Weak foot: 4 star

With four stars in skill, high pace, dribbling, and passing stats, the Harvey Elliott Showdown card looks good and can be a valuable asset to any FIFA 23 team.

Considering that the Liverpool and Manchester United fixture will probably be a closely fought contest, this card could get at least a +1 boost to his stats in case of a draw. However, FIFA 23 players looking to complete the SBC should note the high fodder cost before making a decision.

