FIFA 23 Marcel Halstenberg UCL MOTM SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can now access the Marcel Halstenberg UCL MOTM SBC, which went live on February 24. It is part of the same series as the Rodrygo Squad Building Challenge and offers players yet another exciting item that they can add to their respective squads. Doing so will allow them to significantly improve their teams without having to rely on the game's market.

There has been a lack of special SBCs themed around the ongoing RTTF promo that features unique players from European club competitions. This left many players feeling disappointed as the number of options on their hands has been reduced. Thankfully, EA Sports has now released the UCL MOTM series, which adds a special card from some of the best performers in the knockout stages of European club competitions.

Let’s take a look at all the tasks that are part of the Marcel Halstenberg UCL MOTM SBC. This will enable players to get an idea of the amount of coins they will need to get the required fodder. This, in turn, will help them decide if completing the challenge is worth their time and resources.

Marcel Halstenberg UCL MOTM SBC debuts in FIFA 23 after spirited performance from defender against Manchester City

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Marcel Halstenberg UCL MOTM SBC, and you shouldn’t have too much trouble completing it. Two tasks with their own conditions will have to be met to unlock the special card. However, the conditions are quite straightforward and should be easy to satisfy.

Task 1 - Germany

# of players from Germany: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 82

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

The Marcel Halstenberg UCL MOTM SBC is one of the most budget-friendly options that FIFA 23 players can complete. It will ordinarily cost them around 45,000 FUT coins if they don’t have the required fodder. By using such items from their own collections, they will be able to reduce that SBC completion cost and add to the overall value of its reward.

FIFA 23 players can use weekly bonuses from different game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to complete the challenge. They get various in-game packs based on their performances in a given week and other items. Some of these cards can be used to complete the Marcel Halstenberg UCL MOTM SBC at a lower cost.

FIFA 23 players have until March 2 to complete the said Squad Building Challenge, and both tasks will have to be completed by then to get its special reward.

Marcel Halstenberg UCL MOTM SBC reward

Marcel Halstenberg’s special card in FIFA 23 has received some big boosts to its stats, which reflects his MOTM-worthy performance. He wasn’t playing in his natural position, which makes it even more special.

Overall: 87

Position: CB

Pace: 81

Shooting: 75

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 82

Defense: 86

Physicality: 89

While the special card might not seem appealing to many, this item's cost is very low. This makes it perfect for many beginner players who can’t afford the more expensive SBCs.

