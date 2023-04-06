The latest Marquee Matchups SBC has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to commemorate four big upcoming fixtures in world football. Players will be able to complete Squad Building Challenges themed around these matchups for some lucrative rewards that can be added to their FUT squads. The first task also has a bonus FUT Birthday Token as a reward.

The recurring nature of the SBC offers a steady stream of content for the player base who can depend on the challenge to show up once a week with some highly rewarding packs. Here is a guide to completing this week's challenge with requirements and corresponding rewards listed for easy perusal.

The latest FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC also yields a bonus FUT Birthday Swaps Token

Marquee Matchups are a popular challenge in FUT that refreshes every Thursday. Each week's challenge mirrors four real-life fixtures from big competitions, be it La Liga or the Premier League. Giving FIFA 23 players a sense of connection to the IRL club and national games.

As mentioned before, the Marquee Matchups SBCs always have four tasks. Each is themed around that week's matches with the requirements depending upon that specific league or team.

With the weekend featuring fixtures between rivals, FIFA 23 players have been given tasks that commemorate the upcoming matchups between Celtic and Rangers, Benfica and Porto, Latium and Juventus, and finally the clash between Liverpool and Arsenal.

How to complete the April 6 Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Task 1 - Celtic v Rangers

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Players from the Republic of Ireland: Minimum of 1

Clubs represented in the squad: Minimum of 2

Players from the same league: Maximum of 5

Squad rating: Minimum of 74

Chemistry Points: Minimum of 14

Rewards: 1x Mixer Players Pack + x1 FUT Birthday Swaps Token Maher (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 3,000 to 4,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 2 - Benfica v Porto

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Players from Portugal: Minimum of 2

Nations represented in the squad: Minimum of 3

Players from the same club: Maximum of 5

Squad rating: Minimum of 76

Chemistry Points: Minimum of 18

Rewards: 1x Premium Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 3,500 to 4,500 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 3 - Latium v Juventus

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Players from Latium or Juventus: Minimum of 1

Leagues represented in the squad: Maximum of 4

Players from the same nation: Minimum of 3

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 78

Chemistry Points: Minimum of 22

Rewards: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 4,000 to 5,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 4 - Liverpool v Arsenal

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of players from Liverpool: Minimum of 1

Number of players from Arsenal: Minimum of 1

Players from the same nation: Minimum of 3

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 3

Squad rating: Minimum of 80

Chemistry Points: Minimum of 26

Rewards: 1x Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 6,500 to 7,000 FUT Coins across platforms

FIFA 23 players are recommended to complete all of the above four tasks in the Marquee Matchups SBC as completing the entire group yields a group reward of one Mega Pack. The cost of fodder for all of the challenges amounts to about 19,000 FUT coins at the time of writing.

Apart from an array of very good packs, a FUT Birthday Swaps Token is also up for grabs, making this week's Marquee Matchups SBC quite worth the effort for any FIFA 23 player looking to get good rewards without breaking the bank.

