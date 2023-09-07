FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC (September 7) - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

This week's Marquee Matchups SBC is live in FIFA 23, with players getting yet another Squad Building Challenge themed around some of the biggest upcoming matches this week. With EA FC 24 coming out in a few weeks, the focus has been shifting to the upcoming game, but FUT enthusiasts will still appreciate the weekly content drop.

The Marquee Matchups SBC is one of the few pieces of recurring content in FIFA games that not only acts as a fresh supply of fodder but also as a link to real-life football due to it being themed directly around the big matchups. Thus, completing them not only helps players get their hands on some cheap packs but also allows them to connect with their favorite teams.

To that end, this article is a short guide to completing this week's challenges with a helpful list of the requirements, together with the estimated cost of fodder needed to get it done within the next seven days.

This week's Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 is themed around the World Cup and Euro Qualifiers

As mentioned before, the Marquee Matchups SBC is themed around upcoming matchups in world football. This week, EA Sports has released tasks in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that commemorate upcoming fixtures in the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro Qualifiers featuring teams such as Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, and England.

Without further ado, here are all the requirements that need to be met to complete the Marquee Matchups SBC, with the estimated fodder cost of each task listed below.

Task 1: Bolivia v Brazil

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of players from Brazil + # of players from Bolivia in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of clubs in the squad: Minimum of 3

Same league #: Maximum of 5

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Total Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 14

Estimated cost of fodder: 3,300 to 4,300 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: Mixed Players Pack

Task 2: Argentina v Ecuador

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of players from Argentina + # of players from Ecuador in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of leagues in the squad: Minimum of 3

Same nation #: Maximum of 5

Same club #: Minimum of 3

Squad Rating: Minimum of 77

Total Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 18

Estimated cost of fodder: 4,000 to 4,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Task 3: Slovakia v Portugal

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of players from Slovakia + # of players from Portugal in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of nationalities in the squad: Minimum of 4

Same league #: Minimum of 3

# of Rare Cards: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 79

Total Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 22

Estimated cost of fodder: 4,400 to 5,300 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Task 4: England v Ukraine

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of players from England + # of players from Ukraine in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of leagues in the squad: Maximum of 5

Same nation #: Minimum of 4

# of Rare Cards: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 81

Total Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 26

Estimated cost of fodder: 6,000 to 6,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Is the Marquee Matchups SBC worth doing in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23 players are recommended to complete all of the Marquee Matchups tasks listed above to maximize their gains, as finishing all the tasks within the week will yield a group reward, which is a Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack. For the combined cost of around 20K FUT coins, that is not a bad deal.

However, with the recent FUTTIES promo, a number of high-valued dedicated Squad Building Challenges are currently live in FIFA 23 in addition to a few challenges and objectives in the pre-season promo for EA FC 24, and some players might be better off completing those if they have the fodder to.