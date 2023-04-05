FIFA 23 Ridle Baku FUT Birthday SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

Ridle Baku FUT Birthday SBC has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as the latest single-task Squad Building Challenge for the FUT Birthday promo. Players can pack an upgraded card of the German midfielder for their teams by completing the relatively simple challenge within the next two weeks. The FIFA Ultimate Team Birthday promo has seen many highly-rated cards added to the game as EA commemorates the anniversary of FUT by releasing a vast array of content. With the promo slated to end this week, dedicated Squad Building Challenges such as these are essential to FIFA 23 players looking to add one special card to their squads without relying on packs and the transfer market.

Here's a quick guide to completing the Ridle Baku FUT Birthday SBC and a study of the card to see if the challenge is worthwhile.

The Ridle Baku SBC is the latest dedicated FUT Birthday SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the FUT Birthday promo ending this week, players looking to maximize their chances at snagging one of the specially upgraded cards will do well to attempt one of these Squad Building Challenges. SBCs that yield unique cards are seldom cheap, and the Ridle Baku challenge is no different.

How to complete the FUT Birthday Ridle Baku SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: Rewards and Requirements Revealed

Here are the requirements that need to be met by FIFA 23 players looking to complete the challenge.

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of players from the Bundesliga: Minimum of 1

Number of players with In-Form TOTW (Team of the Week) upgrades: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 85

Rewards: 1x FUT Birthday Ridle Baku (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: Between 71,000 FUT Coins and 75,000 FUT Coins across platforms.

SBC Analysis

To obtain the rare Ridle Baku card, players must swap the squad for an estimated 73K coins worth of fodder at the time of writing. Not a very cheap investment, but a lot less expensive than some other active FUT Birthday SBCs.

While fodder costs are nothing to scoff at, the requirements themselves are simple enough and will not require much thought. There are no chemistry criteria. Therefore FIFA 23 gamers trying the Squad Building Challenge should complete the other conditions with the lowest available cards on the market. Of course, using pre-existing fodder can mitigate the cost substantially as well.

At the time of writing, the cheapest TOTW cards, which are by far the most expensive requirement on the list, cost around 10K FUT Coins, so players shouldn't ideally spend much more than that. Conversely, a higher-rated and more expensive In-Form card can be utilized with lower-rated base cards for the squad.

Is the FUT Birthday Ridle Baku card worth it?

The 87-rated FUT Birthday Card for Baku is his highest-rated card in FIFA 23, with substantial upgrades to his stats across the board. Here are the stats:

Overall: 87

Position: RM (Alt - RB, CM, RW)

Pace: 90

Shooting: 82

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 88

Defense: 77

Physicality: 85

Skills: 3 Star

Weak foot: 5 Star

High pace and dribbling stats with relatively good passing and shooting upgrades make it entirely viable in the midfield, especially for players looking for a German connection to bolster their FUT squads. However, the high cost and alternate options mean FIFA 23 players looking to pack him should optimally try to mitigate the price substantially to maximize their gains.

