FIFA 23 RTTF Brais Mendez objective: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

The Road to the Final event is now live in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has released a brand new Europa League RTTF Brais Mendez card as an objective. However, this Spanish midfielder is rather easy to miss, as he is included in a segment of RTTF called the Last 16 Cup.

Tournament challenges are nothing new in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with EA Sports releasing multiple such objectives over the course of time. However, these inclusions usually only offer pack rewards, but the latest Last 16 Cup challenge also features the RTTF Brais Mendez item.

RTTF Brais Mendez is available via an objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Road to the Final is a super exciting promo in Ultimate Team, with which EA seems to be capitalizing on the hype surrounding UEFA club competitions. The players offered by such events are dynamic in nature and receive upgrades based on their team's progress in the tournament.

Real Sociedad are among the most underrated competitors in the UEFA Europa League. They had an impressive showing in the Group Stages against the likes of Manchester United, and as a mainstay in their lineup, Brais Mendez has earned a spot on FIFA 23's RTTF roster.

The 86-rated RTTF Brais Mendez card possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 83

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 83

Defending: 63

Passing: 87

Physicality: 76

He also has four-star skills and a three-star weak foot, which is rather underwhelming. However, with the new upgrade system for RTTF cards introduced in FIFA 23, gamers can be hopeful that this item will receive the boosts it needs to become incredible.

How to unlock RTTF Brais Mendez in FIFA 23

Waldy - Fifa @sub2waldy New RTTF objective



Squad requirements: 1 RTTF or RTTK player



Play 16 and win 9 to unlock these packs:

-2 81x2

-2 84+

-2 83x2

And a UEL RTTF Brais Mendez



5 games per day New RTTF objectiveSquad requirements: 1 RTTF or RTTK playerPlay 16 and win 9 to unlock these packs:-2 81x2-2 84+-2 83x2And a UEL RTTF Brais Mendez5 games per day #Fifa23 🔵New RTTF objective🔵Squad requirements: 1 RTTF or RTTK playerPlay 16 and win 9 to unlock these packs:-2 81x2-2 84+-2 83x2And a UEL RTTF Brais Mendez5 games per day #Fifa23 https://t.co/fngMhvdCJd

The RTTF Brais Mendez objective can be found in the Road to the Final: Last 16 Cup challenge as a reward for one of its segments. It has to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Last 16 Cup, and these are the various stipulations involved:

Play 4 : Play four matches in RTTF: Last 16 Cup with at least one RTTF or RTTK player in your starting eleven.

: Play four matches in RTTF: Last 16 Cup with at least one RTTF or RTTK player in your starting eleven. Play 10 : Play 10 matches in RTTF: Last 16 Cup with at least one RTTF or RTTK player in your starting eleven.

: Play 10 matches in RTTF: Last 16 Cup with at least one RTTF or RTTK player in your starting eleven. Play 16 : Play 16 matches in RTTF: Last 16 Cup with at least one RTTF or RTTK player in your starting eleven. Completing this segment rewards gamers with the RTTF Brais Mendez card.

: Play 16 matches in RTTF: Last 16 Cup with at least one RTTF or RTTK player in your starting eleven. Completing this segment rewards gamers with the RTTF Brais Mendez card. Win 3 in LFF : Win three matches in RTTF: Last 16 Cup with at least one RTTF or RTTK player in your starting eleven.

: Win three matches in RTTF: Last 16 Cup with at least one RTTF or RTTK player in your starting eleven. Win 6 in LFF : Win six matches in RTTF: Last 16 Cup with at least one RTTF or RTTK player in your starting eleven.

: Win six matches in RTTF: Last 16 Cup with at least one RTTF or RTTK player in your starting eleven. Win 9 in LFF: Win nine matches in RTTF: Last 16 Cup with at least one RTTF or RTTK player in your starting eleven.

Not only do these requirements offer the RTTF Brais Mendez card as a reward, they also allow gamers to obtain several enticing untradeable packs. The Live FUT Friendly: Last 16 Cup allows a maximum of five games per day. This means that the most optimal way to complete Brais Mendez's objective is to play these matches every day until the threshold is achieved.

You must also make sure to include an RTTF or RTTK card in your starting lineup. Road to the Knockout (RTTK) cards were released much earlier, and fans might still have some of these special variants in their club.

Poll : 0 votes