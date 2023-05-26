FIFA 23 Xavi Prime Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Xavi Prime Icon SBC is live in FIFA 23, and players have a guaranteed chance of obtaining a special card featuring the Spanish legend. There has been a delay in the launch of this SBC, with EA Sports having informed the community about it. However, it's better late than never, and you can make the most of it during the ongoing La Liga TOTS celebrations.

Traditionally, the odds of getting this item from packs are very low. You can avoid the hassle by completing the tasks in this SBC within the allotted period.

The first step will be to estimate the potential costs for fodder, which can be done by analyzing the tasks in this Icon SBC.

The Xavi Prime Icon SBC is priced quite fairly in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has stuck to the rules with the Xavi Prime Icon SBC. While there are five tasks to complete, Icon SBCs typically present a harder challenge due to the prizes in play. You'll also need to finish all the tasks within time to get your hands on the special card in FIFA 23.

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - On a Loan

Rare: Min 2

Player Level: Min Silver

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - Blaugrana

# of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 - La Furia Roja

# of players from Spain: Min 1

# of players from La Liga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Xavi Prime Icon SBC costs haven't been calculated, but it appears to sit around the 140,000 FUT coins mark. You can reduce this amount using cards from your Ultimate Team squad. There are a couple of great ways to get more fodder in case you're short in FIFA 23.

The Xavi Prime Icon SBC will be live for the next 55 days as of writing. You can easily grind the different FIFA 23 game modes to earn weekly packs, which can be opened for fodder. Alternatively, there are plenty of resource-item challenges live in Ultimate Team.

Some are repeatable, and you can attempt them as much as you want. This will allow you to earn cheap fodder without spending your FUT coins in the market.

