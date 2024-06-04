FIFA 2K could miss big names despite rumors to feature 35+ official leagues

With FIFA 2K almost certain to arrive as a challenger to EA Sports FC in the future, there have been many rumors and plenty of speculation on social media about the upcoming franchise. One such rumor hints at the game having over 35 leagues, and featuring over 800 licensed teams and clubs. However, the franchise could still miss out on some of the biggest names in the sport.

While FIFA undoubtedly has authorization and licenses for multiple leagues, nations, and clubs, some extremely popular sides have exclusive deals with EA Sports and Konami. This means the FIFA 2K titles will have to include placeholder names and crests for these teams.

Why Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga might not be featured in FIFA 2K?

With EA Sports parting ways with FIFA and expanding its franchise under the EA Sports FC banner, the company has secured partnerships with some of the most popular leagues in the sport. This includes the Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga, which could hinder FIFA 2K from securing the rights to these competitions for their upcoming games.

EA Sports is the title sponsor for La Liga (Image via La Liga)

The Spanish top flight will arguably be the toughest competition to get a license for, as the league is now called La Liga EA Sports. Top-tier clubs like FC Barcelona also have exclusive licenses with Konami, making it even trickier. Premier League clubs like Liverpool are also partnered with the Japanese game developer and publisher.

With so many obstacles in the way, it is difficult to imagine FIFA 2K securing licenses for these major sides. As far as game modes like Ultimate Team are concerned, EA Sports will also have an edge due to the licenses, as they can release themed content, such as Player of the Month SBCs, with ease.

Other leagues not to be featured in FIFA 2K

Several club competitions in the American continent are notoriously difficult to acquire rights for. Both the Sudamericana and Libertadores competitions have ties with EA Sports, as well as MLS in the USA. These are three of the most popular leagues in the region, and their absence from FIFA 2K could massively impact the success of future titles in this genre.

However, FIFA still has the rights to use authentic player likenesses in-game. This means that even if they are unable to feature all the clubs in their games, the athletes should still have realistic depictions on the virtual pitch.

