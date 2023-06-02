FIFA Mobile Ligue 1 Pass: Rewards, how to get Ligue 1 Credits, and more

Earlier today, EA Sports rolled out the weekly content update in FIFA Mobile, introducing a new Team of the Season (TOTS) Ligue 1 promo. Along with the promo, a brand new Ligue 1 Pass tip-toed into the football game. The Ligue 1 Pass replaced the existing LaLiga Pass and will be available in the game for seven days, offering player cards and other items.

Alexandre Lacazette and Benjamin Andre are the primary rewards in new TOTS Ligue 1 Pass in FIFA Mobile

The new Team of the Season Ligue 1 Pass, has followed a similar pattern to the concluded Pass of the Spanish league. Players need to spend 1,000 FIFA Points to purchase the Ligue 1 Pass and acquire TOTS cards of Alexandre Lacazette and Benjamin Andre.

Ligue 1 Pass has made its way into FIFA Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

Fifteen ranked rewards are up for grabs in TOTS Ligue 1 Pass in FIFA Mobile. Here's a look at the lucrative items:

Rank 1: 106 OVR TOTS Player D

106 OVR TOTS Player D Rank 2: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 3: 200 Skill Boost

200 Skill Boost Rank 4: 20 Pass Tokens

20 Pass Tokens Rank 5: 1000 Gems

1000 Gems Rank 6: 2 Rank-up Items

2 Rank-up Items Rank 7: 500k FIFA Coins

500k FIFA Coins Rank 8: 200 Skill Boost

200 Skill Boost Rank 9: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 10: 107+ OVR TOTS Player D

107+ OVR TOTS Player D Rank 11: 500k FIFA Coins

500k FIFA Coins Rank 12: 20 Pass Tokens

20 Pass Tokens Rank 13: 250 FIFA Points

250 FIFA Points Rank 14: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 15: 111 OVR ST - Alexandre Lacazette

Those who can't purchase the Ligue 1 Pass in FIFA Mobile should worry less, as the free variant also offers great rewards. However, they will only be subjected to low-value rewards. Free-to-play fans can acquire 300 gems instead of 250 FIFA Points and Benjamin Andre instead of Alexandre Lacazette.

How can FIFA Mobile users earn Ligue 1 Credits?

EA Sports has introduced easy Ligue 1 Daily and Weekly quests, completing which players can earn Ligue 1 Credits. This will, in turn, help them to rank up the Ligue 1 Pass.

TOTS Ligue 1 Daily Quest

500 Ligue 1 Credits can be redeemed from the Daily Quest section. Here's a list of all the TOTS Ligue 1 Daily Quests available after the latest FIFA Mobile update:

Main Event: Play one Event match or skill game - 80 Ligue 1 Credits and 200 Training Transfer Items

Play one Event match or skill game - 80 Ligue 1 Credits and 200 Training Transfer Items Master Goalscorer: Score 10 Goals in any mode -

Score 10 Goals in any mode - Division Rivals: Win three matches (VS Attack or H2H) - 80 Ligue 1 Credits and 500,000 Coins

Win three matches (VS Attack or H2H) - 80 Ligue 1 Credits and 500,000 Coins Good Pass: Complete three passes in a match - 80 Ligue 1 Credits and 20 Ligue 1 Points

Complete three passes in a match - 80 Ligue 1 Credits and 20 Ligue 1 Points Store Hero: Open a Store Pack - 80 Ligue 1 Credits and 200 Skill Boost

Open a Store Pack - 80 Ligue 1 Credits and 200 Skill Boost Trainer: Train any player twice - 80 Ligue 1 Credits and 300,000 Coins

Once all the quests are completed, players can obtain 100 Ligue 1 Credits and a 103+ OVR TOTS Player card for free.

TOTS Ligue 1 Weekly Quest

Furthermore, 400 Ligue 1 Credits are up for grabs every week as gamers complete the weekly quest below:

Complete all the TOTS Ligue 1 Daily Quest five times - 106+ OVR TOTS Ligue 1 Player card, two million coins, and 400 Ligue 1 Credits

Users should remember to collect the quest rewards, or all their efforts will be unsuccessful.

Poll : 0 votes