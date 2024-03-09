Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to compete Gold Cup or Bust

The Gold Cup or Bust side quest is one of the Aerith Gold Saucer challenges in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You must complete it if you want to romance Aerith by the end of the narrative.

The Gold Cup or Bust is one of the hardest side quests to complete because it requires you to compete in some of the most challenging Chocobo races. So, if you are not great at small racing mini-games, you are bound to have a bit of trouble finishing it.

You can take up the side quest from the Community Noticeboard in Costa del Sol in the Corel Region. There is no recommendation level for this mission, so you can try it out as soon as it becomes available.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide goes over some of the things you need to do to complete Gold Cup or Bust.

How to easily complete Gold Cup or Bust in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Expand Tweet

To start Gold Cup or Bust in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you must first accept the mission from the Community Noticeboard at Costa del Sol in the Corel Region. Once you have taken the mission, follow these steps:

Make your way to the Chocobo Square and talk to Billy. You will find him at the entrance. Billy will talk to you about the races and the existence of the Gold Cup, which you will get if you win.

There are three specific races that you can look forward to. They will have specific difficulties, which will rank up when you start winning them.

Your goal during the races is to reach the Gold Rank. You will not be able to take part in the final race if you have not reached that specific requirement.

Once you have reached Gold Rank, you can compete in the final set of races. When you beat the competition, you will win the grand prize.

Expand Tweet

There are no tricks to finishing first in the Gold Cup and Bust missions. You will have to put in a lot of practice with your Chocobo and keep retrying the missions to come first in the races.

However, once you have beaten the competition, you will get one step closer to romancing Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.