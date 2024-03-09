Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Trouble in Paradise

Trouble in Paradise is one of the missions that you need to complete to grow your bond with Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You can accept the side quest from the Community Noticeboard in the Corel Region, and the recommended level for this is 44.

Hence, players who are trying out the game on the higher difficulty are requested to first reach the level requirement before taking on the mission. This is especially because the mission will task you with defeating some monsters on the Off-Limits Beach.

While it’s not an exceedingly difficult mission to complete, some players seem to be having trouble completing it. Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will go over how you can complete Trouble in Paradise.

How to complete Trouble in Paradise in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To complete Trouble in Paradise in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you first need to accept the quest from the Community Notice board in the Corel Region. Once you have obtained it, you will then need to:

Talk to Mayor Kapono, who will ask for your help in defeating some monsters at the beach. You will first find a mercenary at the beach in Costa del Sol. Now make your way to Kyrie in her shop and talk to her about what’s going on in the Off-Limits Beach.

The next step of the mission will be to lure the fiends out on the Off-Limit’s Neach. To do so, you need to create a Legendary Bait with the help of the Item Transmuter.

To create a Legendary Bait in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you need to reach Craftsmanship Level 14 and then find the necessary materials to craft it. You will get the crafting resources by simply completing Lifesprings in the Gongaga Region and Cosmo Canyon Region.

By doing this, you will unlock Classified Intel: The Sultan of Stench and Classified Intel: The Wyvern Awoken. When you complete these World Intel quests, you will automatically receive the items you need to craft Legendary Bait.

After you get the Legendary Bait, head back to the Off-Limits Beach and use the button prompt to set the bait. When the fiends appear, defeat them. Head back to Kyrie, who is now on the beach in Costa del Sol, and talk to her. After you complete all of her dialogues, go to Mayor Kapono and complete the quest.

Trouble in Paradise is one of the many quests you can complete in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to grow your bond with Yuffie.