Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Esoteric Secrets of the Elders

Esoteric Secrets of the Elders is one of the side quests you can undertake in the Nibelheim area of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It’s one of the missions that will help Cloud’s bond with Yuffie grow stronger. It involves capturing the Chocobo called Selena. After getting Selena, you will be required to deliver some Chocograss.

Many players find Esoteric Secrets of the Elders to be one of the harder side content in the game. While getting this quest done might seem a bit tricky on the surface, it is not that complicated.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide goes over how you can complete Esoteric Secrets of the Elders.

How to easily complete Esoteric Secrets of the Elders in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Expand Tweet

To start Esoteric Secrets of the Elders in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you must first acquire the quest from the Community Notice board in Nidelheim. Then, follow these steps:

Head to the Chocobo Sage's Manor, which is marked on the map. Here, you will find Billy, and he will task you to find and capture Selena the Cocobo.

To find Selena, you must make your way southeast of the Airstrip. The trick to catching this Chocobo is to perch yourself on the top of a cliff that is close by. Now, throw a bait down and maneuver Selena through the race course.

It will take you a while to complete this part of the quest, but once you have Serena standing in the long grass, sneak up to her and capture her. Now, head back to the Chocobo Sage’s Manor to receive the second part of the quest.

The next part of the Esoteric Secrets of the Elders' quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is to deliver some Chocograss. You will need 30 tufts of it, to be exact. You can collect them from various parts of Nibelheim. You will find tufts floating above water bodies, so just fly up and collect them.

The final part of the quest is to beat the sage in a Chocobo Race. It’s one of the hardest races in the game, and it might take you a few attempts to beat the master.

Expand Tweet

Once you have won the race, you will have successfully completed Esoteric Secrets of the Elders in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and strengthened your bond with Yuffie.

Feel free to check out our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review.