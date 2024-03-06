Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete My White-Haired Angel 

My White-Haired Angel is a side quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that you can unlock in the Nibelheim Region. You need to complete it to romance Tifa in the Gold Saucer challenge. If you are looking to increase your bond with her, you must finish this task. The mission has a recommendation level of 41. Make sure that your party has the required level before you boot it up.

The side quest requires you to escort some cats back home. While it’s not a very difficult mission to complete, it’s a bit tricky, and many players seem to have trouble with it.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide goes over how to complete My White-haired Angel.

How to easily complete My White-Haired Angel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To complete My White-Haired Angel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, follow these steps:

Accept the quest in the notice board and speak to the woman with the missing cats. This will put an objective marker on the minimap. Go to the building that was once Cloud’s home.

Now, make your way to the foot of Mt. Nibel, where you will find a metal gate blocking the way up. You will also find the Head Chef’s cat there. However, the cat will turn out to be Fluffy, which Tifa once owned.

Monster will ambush you as you look to interact with the cat. Kill them, and they will follow Fluffy, who will now be searching for her kittens. Some of the kittens will be attacked by enemies, one of them being a Queen Bee. Defeat her and escort all the cats back to Nibelheim.

As you run to the town, make sure that the cats are following you, or you will not be able to complete the mission. When in town, follow Fluffy into the house again and speak to the chef.

As the quest ends, you will see Tifa looking to perform on the Piano. Pick Aerith's Theme and play the song to complete the quest.

As a reward, you will have an improved relationship with Tifa, which will allow you to progress Cloud’s relationship with her for the Gold Saucer challenge in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.