Understanding how to pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is important if you want to get familiar with its combat system. Pressuring is an important element of combat that can give you an advantage in the fight and allow you to deal damage more easily. However, you must meet certain conditions to pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Thus, this article guides you on pressuring enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

How to pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Pressuring enemies will help you easily stagger enemies in the game (Image via Square Enix)

When you attack an enemy with an element or a combat strategy it is weak against for long enough, it will enter a pressured state. When an enemy is pressured, attacks will increase their stagger gauge more rapidly.

However, to pressure enemies, you must know what the enemy is weak to, which is not easy if you don't know what ability to use. The Assess Materia is the key skill you must equip to pressure enemies in the game. Using the Assess skills gives you all the info about the enemy you decide to use it on. The left side of the screen will give you info on the enemy and the right side will show you its weaknesses and resistances in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

You must equip the Materia on one of the party members first. Inside the main menu, go to Materia and Equipment and then select a member on which you want to equip this supporting skill. Head to the set materia screen and then put the Assess materia in one of the free equipment slots. The next steps will take place on the battlefield.

When in a fight, switch control to the character you equipped the Assess materia on. Dish out some attacks until your first ATB gauge is filled. Now enter the commands menu and use the Assess ability on the enemy you want to pressurize. This will bring up the info screen. The left screen should have a description paragraph in yellow that tells you about the ability or strategy that will put the enemy in a pressurized state.

This is the screen that will appear once you assess enemies (Image via Square Enix)

If elemental weaknesses are there, check the first tab on the right side of the info screen called Weaknesses/Detrimental Status Effects to see which element he is weak to. You can use the Icon Key keybind to check what each icon means. Spells with elemental effects will be the major attacks you will use to provide elemental damage to the enemy. You must use the Elemental materia to apply one/two of the four elements' damage to the weapons. The spells correspond to the elemental icons as follows:

Fire = Fire

Ice = Blizzard

Lightning = Thunder

Wind = Aero

Upon fulfilling the conditions, the Pressured status will appear under the stagger bar, causing the bar to fill more quickly. If you utilize focused abilities like Cloud's Focused Thrust, Barret's Focused Shot, and Tifa's Focused Strike after putting enemies into pressured states, you can rapidly fill out their stagger gauges.

Once the stagger gauge is filled, the enemy will fall. This renders them unable to attack and causes them to take more damage. Use special abilities to fill your ATB gauge rapidly and expend them on critical attacks to quickly take down the enemy. Switching Cloud to Punisher mode is also a great way to expand your DPS in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Also check: How to farm AP quickly in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

