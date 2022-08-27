Final Fantasy XIV, Hogwarts Legacy, and the biggest video game news stories of this week (August 22-27)

It’s been a huge week for video game news, with most of it being positive. Gamescom 2022 happened earlier this week, with various upcoming games receiving release dates, new trailers, and other information. Furthermore, new games were also revealed for the first time at the major event. While it was generally a great week for video game news, some stories were simply bigger than others.

There have been so many major announcements, and fans can read about some of the biggest ones right here on Sportskeeda. Whether it’s Phantom Hellcat’s reveal, Pac-Man World Re-Pac launching, or Forspoken's features being showcased, it was certainly an exciting week for video game fans. Here are the biggest stories from the previous week.

1) Final Fantasy XIV's latest update, 6.2 “Buried Memory” has launched

Final Fantasy XIV, one of the hottest MMOs on the planet, released the latest major update to its Endwalker expansion. It has brought with it the latest Main Story Quest storyline, “Buried Memory”, as well as a bevy of other features. Sephirot, the trial from Heavensward, now has an “Unreal” difficulty with brand new rewards to unlock.

Furthermore, there is a new dungeon to tackle, balance updates for various classes, a new PVP series that is also filled with rewards, and last but certainly not least, Island Sanctuary. One of the biggest parts of the video game's update is the casual farming mode, where players are gifted their very own island to farm and live on.

Players can farm, create new structures, round up animals, craft items to sell, and that’s just the start of it. It even features minions, mounts, and dyes to unlock for players to take advantage of. It’s a massive undertaking, but certainly an enjoyable one.

2) Sonic Frontiers finally receives a release date

While Sonic Frontiers continues to create controversy with its fanbase, at least they know when the latest video game involving everyone's favorite blue hedgehog is arriving. In the new title, Sonic the Hedgehog is dropped into an unfamiliar area, where he has been warned that he is a threat and needs to leave.

Fans were treated to some fantastic, high-octane action in the story trailer. Many of the game's stages seemed to shift between 2D and 3D, where Sonic bounced, ran, and jumped across a variety of obstacles. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait very long. Sonic Frontiers is expected to be released on November 8, 2022, as revealed during Gamescom 2022.

3) Dark Souls III’s servers are back online again

About a month before Elden Ring launched, Dark Souls III’s servers were affected by a major security breach and were taken down. Ever since, the video game’s servers have been inactive, but on August 25, 2022, FromSoftware gave fans some news they could be happy about.

Dark Souls III’s online features are back, and they are now working on online features for PC versions of Dark Souls and Dark Souls II as well. Although those are still down, they're being looked into, at the very least. The inability to play online definitely hurt the game’s concurrent player count, but now that this has been rectified, the games could see a resurgence in popularity.

4) Hogwarts Legacy courts controversy involving pre-order bonuses

Hogwarts Legacy continues to be a hot topic of discussion in the world of video game news. This time, it involves the pre-order bonuses, editions, and exclusive content for the upcoming game.

Fans were furious about some of the recent reveals, and while the social media team for Hogwarts Legacy stated that they heard their concerns and apologized for the frustration, thieir response didn’t really address the problem. One major concern was that the PlayStation versions receive exclusive items in their various editions, and also receive something more.

The team hears you and we'd like to provide some clarity on questions that have come up: We're aware of the confusion that has sparked following the rollout of Pre-Orders, and we acknowledge and apologize for the frustration caused in our Community. The team hears you and we'd like to provide some clarity on questions that have come up:

All Hogwarts Legacy players on PlayStation will receive an exclusive quest that is not tied to any preorder, which did not go down well with fans. More information will be coming soon though, so hopefully, it will be something to alleviate the fanbase's worries.

5) PlayStation 5 prices have gone up for many territories

The famed PlayStation 5 console is already incredibly difficult to get anywhere in the world, but Sony has made it that much harder for territories outside of the United States. Predictably, this did not go well with fans who already wanted the video game console, as it will now cost even more.

Sony has cited the current global economic crisis as being a major reason for the decision. The recommended retail price of the PlayStation 5 has gone up in certain markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Canada.

TechWAB 🚀 @TechWAaron The PlayStation 5 is about to get even more expensive for Canadians. Sony confirmed in a blog post that in Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico & Canada that the prices are set to increase immediately due to “global economic challenges”. Check out the new prices below The PlayStation 5 is about to get even more expensive for Canadians. Sony confirmed in a blog post that in Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico & Canada that the prices are set to increase immediately due to “global economic challenges”. Check out the new prices below 😔 https://t.co/gcCFmvaPOa

Fans are clearly upset, although Sony has informed the various markets of what their new PlayStation 5 prices are going to be. Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, did acknowledge that they need to increase their supply of the console, but there is no official announcement about it yet.

This is just a sampling of the video game news that was reported at Sportskeeda. Make sure to stay tuned for the latest and greatest news across the world of gaming, esports, and more.

