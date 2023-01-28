Fire Emblem Engage meal guide: The best recipes for every unit, food effects, and more

Cooking is an integral part of Fire Emblem Engage. Taking the time to have meals with 2 of your characters brings temporary stat boosts and increases your bond with them. However, picking the proper meals and having the ingredients are essential. It would help if you got into this habit as soon as you can access Cafe Terrace.

This will occur early in Fire Emblem Engage, and before you head out to the next battle, whether it's a skirmish or a Paralogue, get into the habit of taking a few friends out to eat at the local cafe. It's useful for several reasons, but what are the best meals? Not every character loves every food, so here is some advice so that you can make the best out of it.

Fire Emblem Engage cooking guide - What you need to know about meals and more

In Fire Emblem Engage, some characters like certain meals more than others. Some characters are indifferent to one, while they adore another. You also want to have the right chef for each dish as well. Your other party members have specialties in the kitchen, and it appears random who shows up to cook.

With that in mind, here is every one of the best meals, which party members they correspond to, and what stat bonuses they confer onto the party members when consumed. You can tell which chef excels at a meal because it will have sparkly stars next to it on the list.

Bean and Veggie Consomme: Vander and Amber

Effects: Str +1, Def +1, Res +1

Str +1, Def +1, Res +1 Ingredients: Pork, Cabbage, and Beans

Pork, Cabbage, and Beans Characters: Clanne, Vander, Diamant, Erie, Alcryst, Kagetsu, and Amber

Cabbage-and-Nut Salad: Clanne and Vander

Effects: Mag +1, Res +1

Mag +1, Res +1 Ingredients: Cabbage and Nuts

Cabbage and Nuts Characters: Clanne and Vander

Chilled Vegetable Soup: Celine and Pandreo

Effects: Mag +1, Def +1, Res +1

Mag +1, Def +1, Res +1 Ingredients: Cabbage, Apple, and Tomato

Cabbage, Apple, and Tomato Characters: Clanne, Vander, Zelkov, Celine, and Pandreo

Crème Brûlée: Goldmary and Lapis

Effects: Str +1, Spd +1, Def +1

Str +1, Spd +1, Def +1 Ingredients: Wheat Flour, Milk, and Eggs

Wheat Flour, Milk, and Eggs Characters: Panette and Hortensia

Crisp Bread : Jade and Louis

: Effects: Def +2

Def +2 Ingredients: Wheat Flour

Wheat Flour Characters: Yunaka, Louis, Jade, and Amber

Deep-Dish Crêpe Pizza: Diamant and Zelkov

Effects: Str +1, Def +1, Spd +1, Res +1

Str +1, Def +1, Spd +1, Res +1 Ingredients: Wheat Flour, Milk, Eggs, Tomato

Wheat Flour, Milk, Eggs, Tomato Characters: Clanne, Diamant, Ivy, and Zelkov

Fish-and-Bacon Pocket Bun: Timerra and Merrin

Effects: Str +1, Def +1, Spd +1

Str +1, Def +1, Spd +1 Ingredients: Dried Fish, Pork, and Wheat Flour

Dried Fish, Pork, and Wheat Flour Characters: Clanne, Diamant, Timerra, and Merrin

Marinated Salmon: Alfred and Alcryst

Effects: Spd +1, Res +3

Spd +1, Res +3 Ingredients: Salmon, Onion, Cabbage, and Herb

Salmon, Onion, Cabbage, and Herb Characters: Alcryst, Erie, Framme, and Alfred

Nut Compote: Ivy and Citrinne

Effects: Mag +1, Spd +1, Res +1

Mag +1, Spd +1, Res +1 Ingredients: Milk and Nuts

Milk and Nuts Characters: Ivy, Citrine, Lapis, Anna, and Louis

Potted Casserole: Zelkov and Yunaka

Effects: Spd +2, Def +1, Res +1

Spd +2, Def +1, Res +1 Ingredients: Dried Fish, Onion, Potato, and Milk

Dried Fish, Onion, Potato, and Milk Characters: Yunaka, Diamant, Ivy, and Zekov

Salmon Potato Gratin: Rosado and Saphir

Effects: Str +1, Spd +1, Res +2

Str +1, Spd +1, Res +2 Ingredients: Salmon, Potato, Eggs, and Milk

Salmon, Potato, Eggs, and Milk Characters: Yunaka, Diamant, Kagetsu, Amber, Zelkov, Saphir, and Rosado

Seafood Paella: Fogado and Alcryst

Effects: Str +1, Spd +1, Def +1, Res +1

Str +1, Spd +1, Def +1, Res +1 Ingredients: Rice, Sashimi, Tomato, and Herb

Rice, Sashimi, Tomato, and Herb Characters: Saphir, Panette, Fogado, and Alcryst

Steak Fries: Boucheron and Chloe

Effects: Str +1, Def +1, Res +1

Str +1, Def +1, Res +1 Ingredients: Potato, Spices, and Eggs

Potato, Spices, and Eggs Characters: Boucheron, Clanne, Chloe, and Yunaka

Meals grant you quick stats for the next battle and build relationship points with the characters you go to have a meal with. But the scenario is not as simple as just ordering a meal, and that's that; you need the proper ingredients to cook the meal.

You can gather these in a wide variety of ways. Your donations to other kingdoms grant rewards at specific milestones and usually feature several meal ingredients. You can also jump into battle in Fire Emblem Engage. The post-battle areas occasionally have beneficial rewards but also feature animals you can adopt.

Several animals in Fire Emblem Engage grant you meal prep items if you have them out grazing in the Somniel. For example, Aura Eagles can give beef, pork, chicken, and mutton. Eloysian Seagulls bring nuts; Eastern Freecats give Salmon, and more. Here is a list of all animal rewards.

This isn't the entire list of meals for Fire Emblem Engage, either. As of this time, it is the list of the best meals for your party. As we discover more meals that your party members prefer, we will return to this and update it accordingly.

