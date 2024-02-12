How to change to first-person in Helldivers 2?

Being a third-person shooter, players have been asking questions regarding the availability of first-person in Helldivers 2. This co-op shooter from Arrowhead Games Studios has been the talk of the town since its arrival on February 8, 2024. Adding to the list of horde-shooter games, Helldivers 2 offers a brand new camera angle after the top-down view in its prequel, along with a return of the stratagems element.

As such, the camera changes have been a point of interest among players, and they are now asking how to change their perspective in the game. On that note, this article aims to cover how a player can access first-person in Helldivers 2.

How can a player access first-person in Helldivers 2?

Helldivers 2 is a third-person shooter and doesn't have an exclusive first-person mode. However, players can temporarily use a first-person mode while aiming down the sights with their weapons. They need to press a button on their device that toggles the first-person ads view. To find this keybind, players can:

Go to the pause menu and find the Options tab on the top left. In the Options tab, go down to the Controller section, which will bring up a list of settings on the right of it. Select the Change Keybinds option in the scroll list on the right side, and a new list will show up. Now switch to the Combat tab at the top and scroll down on the list. Look for an option called Switch Aim Mode and note down the keybind or change it as per your needs. Now, when you ADS (aim down sights) in the game, pressing this button will toggle the first-person in Helldivers 2.

More about Helldivers 2

Players accomplish objectives by planning their load-outs and proper teamwork. Helldivers 2 has friendly fire enabled, which means you need to be careful when going in guns blazing into alien hordes on different planets. The goals of Helldivers 2 will expose players to various environments and interactions with enemies.

Every place, from secure areas to hazardous deserts, presents different difficulties in Helldivers 2 that necessitate flexibility. You can battle even the most formidable foes since you can customize your spaceship and enhance your armaments.

