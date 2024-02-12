How to change to first-person in Helldivers 2?

Being a third-person shooter, players have been asking questions regarding the availability of first-person in Helldivers 2. This co-op shooter from Arrowhead Games Studios has been the talk of the town since its arrival on February 8, 2024. Adding to the list of horde-shooter games, Helldivers 2 offers a brand new camera angle after the top-down view in its prequel, along with a return of the stratagems element.
As such, the camera changes have been a point of interest among players, and they are now asking how to change their perspective in the game. On that note, this article aims to cover how a player can access first-person in Helldivers 2.
How can a player access first-person in Helldivers 2?
Helldivers 2 is a third-person shooter and doesn't have an exclusive first-person mode. However, players can temporarily use a first-person mode while aiming down the sights with their weapons. They need to press a button on their device that toggles the first-person ads view. To find this keybind, players can:
- Go to the pause menu and find the Options tab on the top left.
- In the Options tab, go down to the Controller section, which will bring up a list of settings on the right of it.
- Select the Change Keybinds option in the scroll list on the right side, and a new list will show up.
- Now switch to the Combat tab at the top and scroll down on the list.
- Look for an option called Switch Aim Mode and note down the keybind or change it as per your needs.
- Now, when you ADS (aim down sights) in the game, pressing this button will toggle the first-person in Helldivers 2.
More about Helldivers 2
Players accomplish objectives by planning their load-outs and proper teamwork. Helldivers 2 has friendly fire enabled, which means you need to be careful when going in guns blazing into alien hordes on different planets. The goals of Helldivers 2 will expose players to various environments and interactions with enemies.
Every place, from secure areas to hazardous deserts, presents different difficulties in Helldivers 2 that necessitate flexibility. You can battle even the most formidable foes since you can customize your spaceship and enhance your armaments.
Check out other Helldivers 2 PC guides:
Will Helldivers 2 be on Xbox Game Pass? || Fix Helldivers 2 Failed to Join error || Helldivers 2 release date and time across all regions