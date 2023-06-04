5 most annoying enemies in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, not all enemies are created the same. Some are easy to deal with, and some are just plain annoying. We're talking about those foes that make you wanna throw your controller across the room or scream into your pillow. Zelda fans know that Link’s journey to greatness has never been easy.

Despite the game’s vibrant graphics and magical land feels, saving the entire kingdom of Hyrule is not a walk in the park. You'll have to explore different parts of Hyrule and even the Sky Islands, solve tricky puzzles, make your own weapons, and take down a bunch of enemies.

Here are five enemies that you will love to hate in the game.

Evermean and four other annoying enemies in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

1) Redead

Tears of the Kingdom - Redead (Image via Nintendo)

One of the most terrifying enemies in The Legend of Zelda series returns in Tears of the Kingdom. The Redead is a zombie-like creature that wears a wooden mask and can paralyze you with its scream and stare. It will then grab you and drain your health with its bite.

Redeads are found in dark and creepy places like the Gerudo Desert Depths and the Spirit Temple. They are hard to avoid and can swarm you if you are not careful. The best way to deal with them is to use your Recall ability to rewind their movement or use a Zonai device to distract them.

2) Evermean

Tears of the Kingdom - Evermean (Image via Nintendo)

Evermean is a new enemy that appears in Tears of the Kingdom. It is a giant frog-like creature that lives in the forests and likes to eat Koroks. It has a long tongue that it can use to snatch Koroks or other items from a distance.

It can also spit out acid balls that damage you or your equipment. Evermean is fast and agile, making it hard to hit with weapons. The best way to deal with it is to use your Fuse ability to create a Guster weapon and blow it away with a gust of wind.

3) Yiga Footsoldier

Tears of the Kingdom - Yiga Footsoldier (Image via Nintendo)

The Yiga Clan is a group of rogue Sheikah warriors who serve Ganondorf and seek to kill Link. They are skilled in stealth and combat and can disguise themselves as travelers or merchants. They will often ambush you when you least expect it or try to trick you into buying their bananas. They use various weapons, such as swords, spears, bows, or windcleavers.

They can also summon allies or teleport away from danger. The best way to deal with them is to use your Ascend ability to surprise them from above or use your Zonai devices to trap them.

4) Lynel

Tears of the Kingdom - Lynel (Image via Nintendo)

Lynels are fearsome lion-like creatures that are among the strongest enemies in Tears of the Kingdom. They are found in various locations, such as the Hebra Mountains, the Eldin Mountains Depths, and the Sky Islands. They have high health and attack power and use multiple weapons such as swords, spears, axes, or bows.

They can also breathe fire or charge at you with great speed. The best way to deal with them is to use your Master Sword or other powerful weapons, or use your Zonai devices to stun them or create barriers.

5) Gloom Spawn

Tears of the Kingdom - Gloom Spawn (Image via Nintendo)

Gloom Spawns are dark creatures that are spawned by Ganondorf's evil power. They are found in Gloom's Lair, the final dungeon of Tears of the Kingdom. They come in different shapes and sizes, such as blobs, spiders, bats, or snakes. They have low health but high numbers and can overwhelm you if you are not careful.

They can also inflict various status effects on you, such as poison, burn, freeze, or shock. The best way to deal with them is to use your Light of Blessing ability to create a sphere of light that damages them or use your Zonai devices to clear them out.

These are the five enemies that are the most annoying in the game. With these enemies, you will need patience and strategy to overcome them and continue your quest. Be sure to be equipped with the best weapons and armor before challenging them.

