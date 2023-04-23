5 games to play if you like Dead Island 2

If you have already completed Dead Island 2 and need more zombie-killing action, we have got you covered. Though it's not easy to match the fast-paced, violent and fun gameplay of the Dead Island series, plenty have been attempted over the years. These games range from first-person shooters to survival horror games and everything in between.

Each of these games share similarities with Dead Island 2 in terms of gameplay mechanics, settings, and storyline, and are guaranteed to keep you entertained for hours on end.

5 games to try if you loved the zombie-slaying action in Dead Island 2

5) Days Gone

Days Gone features a variety of weapons to defeat zombie hordes (Image via Bend Studio)

Days Gone was one of the most underrated games at the time of its release but has slowly picked up a huge fanbase. Released in 2021, the action-adventure game is set in a post-apocalyptic world similar to Dead Island 2, where the player must survive against hordes of zombies whilst completing missions.

A gameplay mechanic similar to Dead Island 2 is offered, where players must utilize a variety of weapons and crafting materials to defeat the different types of zombies that they encounter. This includes melee weapons, guns, and explosives that can be crafted using materials found throughout the world.

Days Gone offers a similar blend of survival horror, open-world exploration, and intense combat as Dead Island. If you enjoy Dead Island 2's gameplay, then Days Gone is definitely a game worth checking out.

4) Left 4 Dead 2

Clown zombie in Left 4 Dead 2

Left 4 Dead 2 is a first-person shooter released by Valve in 2009, which still holds up to this day as one of the best zombie-survival games ever made. Set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies, the game follows the story of four survivors who must work together to fight their way through hordes of zombies and reach a safe zone.

The title features an intense and fast-paced gameplay style similar to that of Dead Island and also offers both single-player and multiplayer modes, allowing players to team up with friends or strangers online to fight the hordes of zombies.

The game shares many similarities with Dead Island 2 in terms of gameplay mechanics and settings and is a must-play if you enjoy some fast-paced zombie killing action.

3) Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 was released in 2019 and is a remake of the original Resident Evil released in 1998. the game follows the story of two protagonists, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, as they try to survive a zombie outbreak in Raccoon City.

The game offers a tense and immersive survival horror experience similar to Dead Island 2, where players must manage their resources and strategically plan their movements to survive against hordes of zombies and other mutated creatures.

Resident Evil 2 differs from Dead Island in the fact that it uses a third-person perspective rather than the first-person one used by Dead Island 2.

It offers a similar blend of survival horror and intense action as Dead Island 2 and is definitely worth playing for the story as well as the creative gameplay

2) Killing Floor 2

First-person zombie survival in Killing Floor 2 (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Similar to Dead Island 2, Killing Floor 2 is a first-person shooter which puts a team of players against horrific creatures known as Zeds. These creatures share all the traits of zombies even though they are super-soldiers created by a bioengineering company.

One of the most enjoyable aspects of Dead Island 2 is its ability to customize your character through the use of skill tree upgrades, and this is replicated to an extent in Killing Floor 2. Each character has its own distinct tree, which not only adds to the replay value of the game but also allows for unique and personalized playstyles.

The gore aspect is also quite similar in Killing Floor 2 as players can dismember and decapitate their enemies in a variety of ways, adding to the game's intense nature. Along with a similar multiplayer mode to Dead Island, Killing Floor 2 is a great substitute for the 2023 hit game.

1) Dying Light 2

Both Dying Light and Dead Island came with huge expectations and managed to live up to them. Dying Light 2 is a first-person shooter zombie survival game with fast-paced, immersive gameplay and an open world similar to that of the Dead Island series.

One of the standout features of Dying Light 2 is the game's dynamic world, where player choices and actions have a real impact on the game's narrative and environment. The choices players make can affect the storyline and the state of the game world, leading to multiple possible outcomes and adding to the replayability of the game.

Dying Light 2 also offers a variety of weapons and equipment that players can use to fight the zombie horde similar to Dead Island, as well as a parkour system that allows for fast and fluid movement through the game's environment.

Poll : 0 votes