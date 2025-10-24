FlyQuest vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The final day of the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage puts FlyQuest up against CFO in an elimination series. Whichever team wins the tie will book its spot at the Playoff Stage, while the losing side will be out of the event. The series will be played in a best-of-three, fearless draft format, using the LoL patch 25.20.Here are more details regarding the FlyQuest vs CFO clash in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage on October 25, 2025.FlyQuest vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Can CFO continue the miracle run?The LTA 2025 champion, FlyQuest, is now the only remaining North American squad alive at LoL Worlds 2025. Following its loss against T1 in the event start, it won two consecutive matches against Keyd Stars and Secret Whales.However, FlyQuest's previous deciding series to qualify for the Playoffs was against LEC's G2 Esports. Despite losing the first game in the series, G2 showed great resilience and individual brilliance to win the series 2-1.Massu, FlyQuest's ADC, has underperformed a lot at this year's Worlds so far. He is the only player in the tournament who has not been involved in a kill before 14 minutes of playtime (in every game played).Meanwhile, CFO and its ADC, Doggo, have been the talk of the Worlds 2025. With an explosive playstyle and great individual performances, the team has managed to defeat the likes of T1 and Fnatic. Furthermore, CFO was almost on the verge of winning against Anyone's Legend, who is being considered as the best team in Worlds 2025 at this point.CFO's biggest strength lies in its unorthodox drafting and team fighting manners. Notably, Doggo is extremely aggressive and always jumps at his opponents; however, everything he does seems methodical.Prediction: FlyQuest 1 - 2 CFOHead-to-head recordThis will be the first time in history that CFO and FlyQuest face each other in an official event.Previous resultsFlyQuest lost its previous series 1-2 against G2 Esports, while CFO suffered a 0-2 defeat against Hanwha Life Esports.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.21 notesRostersFlyQuestTop: BwipoJungle: InspiredMid: QuadADC: MassuSupport: BusioCFOTop: Driver, RestJungle: JunJiaMid: hongQADC: DoggoSupport: KaiwingHow to watch FlyQuest vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss StageThe scheduled starting times for FlyQuest vs CFO in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage are as follows:PT: October 24, 2025, at 10 pmCET: October 25, 2025, at 7 amIST: October 25, 2025, at 10:30 amBeijing CST: October 25, 2025, at 1 pmKST: October 25, 2025, at 2 pmTo watch the LoL event live, visit the following websites:Twitch: Riot GamesYouTube: LoL EsportsAfter this series is over, fans can tune into the BLG vs Top Esports elimination series.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025How does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?