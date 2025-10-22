  • home icon
G2 Esports vs FlyQuest in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 22, 2025 00:03 GMT
g2 vs flyquest lol worlds 2025 match starting time and prediction
BrokenBlade vs Bwipo for a Playoff spot at LoL Worlds 2025 (Image via LoL Esports)

Round four of the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage has G2 Esports vs FlyQuest. This best-of-three series, with the fearless draft format, will start after the end of the HLE vs CFO clash. Importantly, whoever wins this battle of the West will book its spot at the Quarterfinals. This is also not an elimination series, as the losing team will get another chance.

Here are more details regarding the G2 Esports vs FlyQuest in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage on October 22, 2025.

G2 Esports vs FlyQuest in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Who is the best Western team?

Prediction

G2 Esports joined the LoL Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage following a dominant LEC 2025 Summer championship. However, things got quite dire after the squad lost against LPL's Top Esports. While it was not really too unexpected to lose against one of China's top teams, G2's individual performances and team synergy were underwhelming.

However, G2 quickly retrieved its winning ways, as it straightforwardly defeated KOI and the LPL first seed, BLG (Bilibili Gaming). The team showcased brilliant gameplay around the Summoner's Rift and outclassed its opponents in most aspects.

The most excellent moment for G2 at this Worlds 2025 so far has been the Midlaner Caps' Anivia pick against BLG. Paired with BrokenBlade's exceptional Poppy performance, they executed creative combos and completely outclassed the LPL Split 3 winner.

Meanwhile, FlyQuest also started its Worlds 2025 ride with a loss against T1. Next, it also triumphed consecutively against Keyd Stars and Secret Whales. However, in comparison to G2's last two opponents, FlyQuest has had it relatively easy thus far.

Nevertheless, with so many talented players, this team has the potential to defeat any team in the world on a good day. But if we look at FlyQuest Jungler Inspired's earlier form, he hasn't shown anything exceptional yet. He must step up properly to outplay G2 and increase the gold and tempo advantages.

Prediction: FlyQuest 2 - 1 G2 Esports

Head-to-head record

These two teams faced off three times, where G2 won twice and FlyQuest came out on top once.

Previous results

G2 won its earlier best-of-one match against Bilibili Gaming, while FlyQuest defeated the Vietnamese squad Secret Whales.

Rosters

G2 Esports

  • Top: BrokenBlade
  • Jungle: SkewMond
  • Mid: Caps
  • ADC: Hans Sama
  • Support: Mikyx

FlyQuest

  • Top: Bwipo
  • Jungle: Inspired
  • Mid: Quad
  • ADC: Massu
  • Support: Busio

How to watch G2 Esports vs FlyQuest in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage

The scheduled starting times for the G2 Esports vs FlyQuest in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage are as follows:

  • PT: October 22, 2025, at 4 am
  • CET: October 22, 2025, at 1 pm
  • IST: October 22, 2025, at 4:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: October 22, 2025, at 7 pm
  • KST: October 22, 2025, at 8 pm

Note: The first series of the day (HLE vs CFO) starts at 1 am PT, October 22, which is a few hours before the G2 Esports vs FlyQuest series' scheduled start time. Be sure to check the live streams, as the starting time may differ from the scheduled one due to the duration of earlier series.

To watch the LoL Worlds 2025 event live, visit the following websites:

