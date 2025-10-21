  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • HLE vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

HLE vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 21, 2025 23:07 GMT
hle vs cfo lol worlds 2025 swiss stage start time and prediction
Viper vs Doggo for a Playoff spot at LoL Worlds 2025 (Image via LoL Esports)

Round four of the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage puts HLE (Hanwha Life Esports) up against CFO (CTBC Flying Oyster), where the winner will book its spot at the Playoffs. With legendary names on the squad along with significant experience, the former is certainly the favorite. However, given how CFO performed thus far at this event, it can easily pull off an upset if the star players show up when needed.

Ad

Here are more details regarding the HLE vs CFO in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage on October 22, 2025.

HLE vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Who will make the Quarterfinals?

Prediction

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

After a second-place finish at the LCK 2025 season, HLE started its LoL Worlds 2025 journey with a loss against China's Anyone's Legend. However, it quickly bounced back from that and bagged two back-to-back victories against PSG Talon and 100 Thieves.

It can be said that neither of HLE's recent opponents was the strongest, but the dominant victories can be considered a good sign for the LCK representative. The Top-Jungle duo of Zeus and Peanut has performed profoundly and was a major factor in winning mid-to-late game team fights.

Ad

Nonetheless, the most clutch player for HLE in recent times has been its ADC, Viper. With a deep champion pool and extreme carry potential, he can single-handedly take over a series and bring the victory for the team.

Ad

Meanwhile, CFO has been a dark horse in the Worlds 2025 so far. While coming from a weaker region compared to the LCK and the LPL, this team went toe-to-toe against Anyone's Legend before losing, and decisively defeated the Worlds 2023 and 2024 winning team, T1.

With two exceptional Toplaners, Driver and Rest, preparing the draft strategy against CFO is quite difficult. Both have different play styles and can play a range of champions. So, it'd be interesting to see how HLE's Toplaner Zeus keeps up with the opponent's versatile approach.

Ad

Furthermore, the ADC for CFO, Doggo, has been phenomenal so far at this Worlds event. Having an aggressive playstyle and dynamic champion selections, the 22-year-old Taiwanese is a nuisance to deal with for opponents.

Despite being the favorite going into the series, HLE can definitely suffer a defeat if the team doesn't bring its A-game and fails to keep up with CFO's intriguing playstyle.

The HLE vs CFO series will be played in a best-of-three fearless draft format, using the LoL patch 25.20.

Ad

Prediction: HLE 2 - 1 CFO

Head-to-head record

These two teams faced off twice, with HLE winning both times.

Previous results

HLE won its earlier match against LTA's 100 Thieves, while CFO lost its previous series 1-2 against the MSI 2025 and the LCK 2025 champion, Gen.G.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.21 notes

Rosters

HLE

  • Top: Zeus
  • Jungle: Peanut
  • Mid: Zeka
  • ADC: Viper
  • Support: Delight

CFO

  • Top: Driver, Rest
  • Jungle: JunJia
  • Mid: hongQ
  • ADC: Doggo
  • Support: Kaiwing

How to watch HLE vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage

Ad

The starting times for the HLE vs CFO in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage are as follows:

  • PT: October 22, 2025, at 1 am
  • CET: October 22, 2025, at 10 am
  • IST: October 22, 2025, at 1:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: October 22, 2025, at 4 pm
  • KST: October 22, 2025, at 5 pm

To watch the LoL Worlds 2025 event live, visit the following websites:

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications