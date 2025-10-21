HLE vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Round four of the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage puts HLE (Hanwha Life Esports) up against CFO (CTBC Flying Oyster), where the winner will book its spot at the Playoffs. With legendary names on the squad along with significant experience, the former is certainly the favorite. However, given how CFO performed thus far at this event, it can easily pull off an upset if the star players show up when needed.Here are more details regarding the HLE vs CFO in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage on October 22, 2025.HLE vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Who will make the Quarterfinals?PredictionAfter a second-place finish at the LCK 2025 season, HLE started its LoL Worlds 2025 journey with a loss against China's Anyone's Legend. However, it quickly bounced back from that and bagged two back-to-back victories against PSG Talon and 100 Thieves.It can be said that neither of HLE's recent opponents was the strongest, but the dominant victories can be considered a good sign for the LCK representative. The Top-Jungle duo of Zeus and Peanut has performed profoundly and was a major factor in winning mid-to-late game team fights.Nonetheless, the most clutch player for HLE in recent times has been its ADC, Viper. With a deep champion pool and extreme carry potential, he can single-handedly take over a series and bring the victory for the team.Meanwhile, CFO has been a dark horse in the Worlds 2025 so far. While coming from a weaker region compared to the LCK and the LPL, this team went toe-to-toe against Anyone's Legend before losing, and decisively defeated the Worlds 2023 and 2024 winning team, T1.With two exceptional Toplaners, Driver and Rest, preparing the draft strategy against CFO is quite difficult. Both have different play styles and can play a range of champions. So, it'd be interesting to see how HLE's Toplaner Zeus keeps up with the opponent's versatile approach.Furthermore, the ADC for CFO, Doggo, has been phenomenal so far at this Worlds event. Having an aggressive playstyle and dynamic champion selections, the 22-year-old Taiwanese is a nuisance to deal with for opponents.Despite being the favorite going into the series, HLE can definitely suffer a defeat if the team doesn't bring its A-game and fails to keep up with CFO's intriguing playstyle.The HLE vs CFO series will be played in a best-of-three fearless draft format, using the LoL patch 25.20.Prediction: HLE 2 - 1 CFOHead-to-head recordThese two teams faced off twice, with HLE winning both times.Previous resultsHLE won its earlier match against LTA's 100 Thieves, while CFO lost its previous series 1-2 against the MSI 2025 and the LCK 2025 champion, Gen.G.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.21 notesRostersHLETop: ZeusJungle: PeanutMid: ZekaADC: ViperSupport: DelightCFOTop: Driver, RestJungle: JunJiaMid: hongQADC: DoggoSupport: KaiwingHow to watch HLE vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss StageThe starting times for the HLE vs CFO in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage are as follows:PT: October 22, 2025, at 1 amCET: October 22, 2025, at 10 amIST: October 22, 2025, at 1:30 pmBeijing CST: October 22, 2025, at 4 pmKST: October 22, 2025, at 5 pmTo watch the LoL Worlds 2025 event live, visit the following websites:Twitch: Riot GamesYouTube: LoL EsportsCheck out more LoL news and updates:LoLdle answers (Wednesday, October 22, 2025)All LoL patch release dates in 2025How does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?