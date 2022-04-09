Fnatic vs G2 Esports League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first match of week 3 of the playoffs at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split is set to be the lower bracket finals between G2 Esports and Fnatic.
Both of these teams have a lot to prove, and it has been an entire year since either of them has won a trophy. Therefore, the stakes of this match are extremely high. The winner will reach the grand finals, and the loser will be sent home.
Both G2 Esports and Fnatic have re-shaped themselves with brand new rosters and coaching staff.
Apart from that, in the previous encounter during the first week of the playoffs, Fnatic swooped past G2 Esports 3-1. So while the latter will be hungry for revenge, the former will be looking to make this a quick one yet again.
Preview of G2 Esports vs Fnatic at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split
Predictions
G2 Esports had an overall average regular season at the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split. There were a few glimpses of brilliance, but on average most of their games were filled with mistakes and individual errors.
Even during the playoffs, the first week was rough as the team got demolished by Fnatic with a 3-1 scoreline. However, the real G2 Esports started showing up in style when the lower bracket run began.
G2 Esports swept past Team Vitality as Caps and Jankos finally woke up and proved to everyone once again why they are known as two of the greatest western League of Legends players of all time.
Flakked also calmed his nerves as he showcased major moments of magic against both Team Vitality and Misfits Gaming. Overall, G2 Esports seem to be in much better shape, even though their team coordination is still lacking.
Fnatic, on the other hand, has been the most dominant team apart from Rogue during the regular season. After Fnatic demolished G2 Esports in the playoffs, everyone thought that the former would reach the finals with ease.
The team was quite close, as a few drafting errors cost Fnatic the upper-bracket finals against Rogue, and they ended up losing 3-2. This resulted in a lot of questions regarding the team, as it was evident that Fnatic relies too much on its botlane and can be easily shut down.
However, there is no shred of doubt that Fnatic is the superior team and will be as dominant against G2 Esports as it was previously. Fnatic will likely pick up the win today with a 3-0 scoreline.
Head-to-head
Fnatic and G2 Esports have faced each other a total of 36 times. G2 Esports has grabbed 20 victories, and Fnatic has grabbed a total of 16 victories.
Livestream details
G2 Esports vs Fnatic will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games and League of Legends LEC on April 9, 2022 at 8:00 am PDT.
Previous results
Previously, G2 Esports faced Misfits Gaming during the lower bracket stages of the playoffs and managed to grab a 3-0 victory.
Fnatic, on the other hand, faced Rogue during the upper bracket finals in the playoffs and lost 3-2.
LEC 2022 rosters
Fnatic
- Martin “Wunder” Nordahl Hansen
- Iván “Razork” Martin Díaz
- Marek “Humanoid” Brázda
- Elias “Upset” Lipp
- Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov
G2 Esports
- Sergen "Broken Blade" Çelik
- Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski
- Rasmus "caPs" Winther
- Victor "Flakked" Lirola
- Raphaël "Targamas" Crabbé