League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split Playoffs' Week 2 results: G2 Esports goes 6-0, Rogue reaches finals

The second week of the Playoff stages at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split has come to an end. This was a week filled with redemptions, surprises, and above all, a successful reverse sweep.

G2 Esports, after a disastrous first week, returned to form in style as it managed to win both its Lower Bracket games with a 3-0 scoreline. Rogue, on the other hand, recovered from a two-game deficit against Fnatic and managed to reach the finals of the Spring Split.

Overall, it was a brilliant weekend in LEC which further set up the final week quite well. While there were definitely a plethora of disappointing performances from certain players, the matches in general were quite entertaining to watch from a viewer's perspective.

Details regarding the Week 2 Playoff results at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split

Before starting the discussion, it is vital to provide the results of Week 2 of the Playoff stages at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split.

Match (All best of five) Winner Result G2 Esports vs Team Vitality G2 Esports 3-0 Fnatic vs Rogue Rogue 3-2 G2 Esports vs Misfits Gaming G2 Esports 3-0

G2 Esports is definitely the team that caught everyone's attention this weekend. During its first Playoffs match against Fnatic back in week 1, the team performed horribly. Everyone seemed to be out of order and G2's botlane of Flakked and Targamas had to face a lot of criticism.

Several League of Legends fans started making judgements that maybe Flakked was not the right choice and that the organization should never have let go of Rekkles. It seems, though, that the problems in Week 1 of the Playoffs were not related to Flakked's ability, but rather his confidence.

Flakked is a rookie and it was his first time on a big stage, facing off against a team such as Fnatic. However, that first week was enough to calm his nerves as this week he was absolutely on fire. Flakked was arguably one of the best performers of G2 Esports and he crushed the botlanes of both Misfits and Team Vitality.

Flakked was the winning condition for G2 Esports many a time and he repaid the faith that the rest of the team put in him. Apart from that, Caps and Jankos seemed to hit their form, while Brokenblade and Targamas continued to impress as always.

Overall, G2 Esports seems like a much more organized and scarier team than it has ever been. So when it faces off against Fnatic next week, the match will be much closer than how it was during Week 1. This is definitely a very different G2 Esports team than earlier.

Fnatic was probably the surprise of Week 2 as the team ended up throwing a 2-0 lead against Rogue during the Upper Bracket Finals on the second day. A lot of individual mistakes, overextensions, and bad drafts hurt Fnatic massively in games 3, 4, and 5.

This loss to Rogue exposed a vital flaw in Fnatic that many failed to recognize earlier. The team is a bit too one-dimensional and over-reliant in its botlane. If the botlane of Fnatic fails, the entire team crumbles. This is something that the team needs to work on when it faces G2 Esports next week.

Obviously, the victory over Fnatic did put Rogue into the finals. The winner of the match between Fnatic and G2 Esports will face Rogue next Sunday for the title match.

Finally, it is now time to talk about the disappointment of the week. Team Vitality is probably the only name that comes up as this team has played some of the worst League of Legends ever. This is another superteam that seems to be failing as during the match against G2 Esports, it seemed like the five individuals had practically zero communication among themselves.

Hopefully, the professional League of Legends team will figure things out over the summer as the Perkz and Alphari combo does not seem to be working. Alphari still does not know how to extend his lead in the lane into victories and Perkz is yet to find his form against other European mid-laners, who seem to have progressed way ahead of him during his time away in North America.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan