How to build and use Forester's Hut in Manor Lords

Having a Forester's Hut in Manor Lords is essential as it helps players plant trees on the map. With many trees being chopped down for timber and firewood, the settlement needs to survive without experiencing a loss of an important resource like wood. A Forester's Hut therefore helps in maintaining the balance of trees.

Slavic Magic ensures historical authenticity plays a significant role in how you play Manor Lords since resources will start to diminish from nature as you accumulate them. Given how important wood is for practically everything including the influence on your settlement, you'll need to keep a steady supply on hand with the help of the Forester's Hut.

In this article, we will take a look at how you can build and then use Forester's Hut in Manor Lords.

How to build a Forester's Hut in Manor Lords

Setting up construction for Forester's Hut in Manor Lords (Image via Slavic Magic)

Step 1

The Forester Hut will cost 2x wood and you must assign a family to work at the Forester's Hut for them to begin replanting trees.

Step 2

Building your Forester's Hut next to your other wood-producing facilities is recommended as this allows whole forests to regenerate by keeping track of wood supply and restoring natural balance. This comprises Woodcutter Lodges, Logging camps, and more.

Step 3

Make sure to limit your Forester's Hut's workspace to only replant trees in one area at a time, ensuring immediate work where your villagers don't go wandering around.

How to utilise a Forester's Hut in Manor Lords

Constructing Forester's Hut close to Woodcutter's camp and Logger's camp is recommended (Image via Slavic Magic)

Trees in Manor Lords can take a year or two to grow, so ensure that nothing is sprouting in all locations you've designated for regrowth. Change your replanting regions at least once a year and have a few extra Forester Huts. If you cycle the places you take down, replant, and allow to grow every year, you'll have a steady supply of wood.

Follow these procedures to ensure your Forester's Hut in Manor Lords is always in working condition. Additionally, note that you cannot plant trees in winter since the ground is frozen. Hence, when winter weather arrives, have your families work elsewhere if you need extra help.

Check out our other articles on Manor Lords: