Fortnite: Actionable tips to get better at the game in Season 3

Fortnite has proved to be one of the most lucrative games in modern history. Today, there are also many ways to make money from the game, such as streaming, being a creator or by winning competitive gaming tournaments. There is always the possibility of being selected for the next Fortnite World Cup as well.

The tournament might have been cancelled this year, but there are other events that are regularly hosted.

Credit: youtube.com

Apart from monetary factors, Fortnite is quite fun to play, and has maintained a strong user base for quite a few years now. Whatever be your reason, we have listed the best tips that you can follow to get better at Fortnite, and quickly.

Practice makes perfect

That is the one golden rule, although in this case, it comes with a caveat. Fortnite is a vividly interesting game, and there quite a few shooting, building and editing skills that you need to be proficient at before you can consider yourself a good player. You need to know how to walk around stealthily, and what control settings you like the best.

Credit: apptrigger.com

Practice your aiming, and get a feel of all the guns to recognise the ones that work best for you. Further, the best gamers love the game they are brilliant at, so if you do not quite like Fortnite as much as you like other games, perhaps you should concentrate on those titles first.

Finally, even if you have sorted out the things mentioned above, you need to think about the mental and physical stress endless hours of gaming can give to your body. Having a good schedule and buying the right equipment, right from the device to the chair you sit on, is also highly recommended.

Credit: forbes.com

Advertisement

Note: As the island currently stands submerged, building skills are extremely important, and you don't want to be caught by your opponents swimming in the water.

Landing and loadout

You need to know about the best landing spots in the map, and be reactive to the plane's trajectory. Make sure that the area you are landing in does not have too many players to keep up with right from the get-go.

Credit: gamesradar.com

Certain underrated landing spots are sprinkled across the Fortnite map, and knowing about them will also give you a distinct advantage. Further, you need to have a good idea of the kind of loadout that suits you best, and know what the best weapons in the game are.

Be dynamic and creative

Fortnite requires you to be aware of your surroundings and opponents. You should be quick with your movement and building skills, and should be proactive with collection of material. Further, building skills are extremely important in most battles, and being creative with your edits can give you a crucial few seconds over your opponent(s).

Credit: attackofthefanboy.com

You can follow mainstream streamers such as SypherPK and Ninja to know how good you actually have to be. The former even posts helpful education content about Fortnite regularly.

Credit: svg.com

Remember, if you love the game but aren’t as good at it as you might want to be, don't fret! You can still make a career out of it. Various streamers are popular not because of their gaming skills but because they are downright funny, such as Jack “CouRage” Dunlop and Hamlinz. Sometimes, being determined and creative is what matters most!

Introspect

Finally, you need to recognise and understand your weaknesses and strengths. While some gamers prefer to sit back and snipe their opponents, others go for the more hands-on approach with an AR. A few others might be terrific builders who can confuse their opponents into a tizzy.

Credit: metro.co.uk

There are quite a few ways to succeed at Fortnite, and you are best served sticking to becoming god-like in one category, and just above average in others, rather than trying to ace them all!