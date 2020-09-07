Fortnite: Ali-A reveals the 5 most effective glitches in Chapter 2 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has introduced a wide range of Marvel-themed superheroes, emotes and challenges.

The season has been quite popular among both pros and casual gamers alike, with many believing it to be a comeback of sorts for Fortnite, which has been receiving quite a bit of criticism of late. However, another aspect of the game is that of glitches, with some having the ability to ruin a game, while others are relatively harmless.

Recently, popular British YouTuber Ali-A released a video, where he mentions 5 of the most broken, yet effective glitches in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

5 Overpowered glitches in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Ali-A is one of the most popular Fortnite streamers and churns out quality content related to gameplay and challenges. In his latest video, he listed the five most effective glitches in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4.

#1 Iron Man flying glitch

Image Credits: Ali-A/ YouTube

The first glitch which Ali-A lists is the Iron Man flying glitch. It can be activated while playing as Tony Stark/ Iron Man.

In the video, Ali-A strategically places a haystack right beside a car and then builds till a considerable height. Once there, the trick lies in shooting at the haystack, a millisecond before landing. After multiple attempts, he finally gets it right as Tony Stark sort of freezes on the screen.

He then enters the car and drives up the ramp, exiting only once in the air, and voila! A flying Iron Man is activated in Fortnite.

#2 Return to Spawn Island

Image Credits: Ali-A/ YouTube

The first step of using this glitch is heading towards Coral Castle and getting hold of a motorboat. Once this is done, Ali-A advises to load up on ample materials, before speeding towards the Helicarrier spawn island.

He then says:

No normally on a Fortnite map, around the edge there is an invisible barrier that you cannot pass . For some reason in Battle labs in a boat, it just lets you glitch through it.

Once you breach the barrier, the camera will shift to the first-person view. Once you reach beneath the Helicarrier, all you need to do is build your way up using materials, and within no time, you'll find yourself on the spawn island.

#3 Iron Man Suit-Up Glitch

Image Credits: Ali-A/ YouTube

In order to activate this glitch, you need to ensure that you're playing as Iron Man. Then you need to head over to Doom's Domain and enter the disguise phone booth, which enables you to transform into one of Dr. Doom's henchmen.

Once that is done, equip the Suit-Up emote which should result in only the henchmen's head being visible, as the rest of you becomes invisible.

#4 Invisible Iron Man Hands

Image Credits: Ali-A/ YouTube

This glitch also takes place in Doom's Domain, where you need to eliminate Dr. Doom. The best way to get desired results is by an LMG and once you've successfully eliminated him, equip the Arcane Gauntlets.

Post this, head over to the disguise booth while suited up as Iron Man. This will help you transform into one of Dr. Doom's henchmen. Once this is done, reach a considerable height and take a significant amount of fall damage.

On successfully doing this, Iron Man's hands will become invisible.

#5 Mystique/ Become a Stark Robot glitch

Image Credits: Ali-A/ YouTube

For the fifth and final Fortnite glitch, you need to play as Mystique and have her secret emote ability unlocked.

Head over to the Quinjet and eliminate a Stark robot. Once this is done, use the Shapeshifter emote, and before you know it, you will end up transforming into one of the Stark Robots themselves.