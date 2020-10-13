Fortnite: All the changes and new items as per reports of v14.30 patch notes

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is in its full swing with the 14.30 update. The Marvel-themed season seems to keep giving players and fans everything they want from the game. Thus, it is not difficult to imagine that more heroes are going to be joining the island soon.

The imminent arrival of Galactus is marked with every passing update. It won't be long before he sets his sight on the island. Meanwhile, the Avengers have been building their team patiently. The introduction of Daredevil in the game also means that Fortnite is extending its boundaries beyond Marvel movies.

A comprehensive list of changes and updates Fortnite v14.30 update

After almost three weeks, the update comes as brilliant news for players and fans. There were a bunch of bug fixes issued for creative. Several content creators revealed that Fortnitemares is right around the corner. Simultaneously, Rally Royale is a new LTM that will be coming soon to the game.

Rally Royale LTM:

This is a new fast-paced LTM where you'll need speed and wit to take home the victory. Collect tickets to unlock the finish line, get there quick, or get left in the dust. This new mode launches later this week.

Loot Pool Update:

Galactus' growing presence is scrambling the loot machines. Combat shotguns are now more effective at all ranges. The patch notes have advised players to "be on the lookout for new superpowers rotating into the mix".

Daredevil Bundle

No Description



Bought With: V-Bucks



Includes:

- Daredevil Outfit

- Radar Senses Backbling

- The Devil's Wings Glider

- Daredevil's Billy Clubs Pickaxe

Marvel Knockout Series:

"Assemble the squad and put your super-powered skills to the test in these Marvel Knockout tournaments. The first cup on Wednesday, October 14, celebrates the Man Without Fear himself - Daredevil. The prize? Early access to the brand new Daredevil Outfit before it arrives in the Item Shop!"

It was also mentioned that there would be four tournaments of this kind and that this is just the first one. Players who compete in all 4 Marvel Knockout Super Series tournaments will earn a free Nexus Glider.

Dataminers reveal what is up ahead in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4

Popular dataminers HYPEX and iFireMonkey revealed several essential facets of the 14.30 update. These included the new cosmetics added to the game, as well as the new characters.

A leak from HYPEX revealed nine new weapons that are still in their preliminary development stage. Similarly, the Daredevil bundle made players wonder what else is going to be added next. For instance, the addition of The Devil's wing (Glider) and Billy Clubs (Pickaxe), stirred up some hype on social media.

We might get Brooms as mobility in this fortnitemares..



there's a consumable codename called "Wbroom" and a loot box calles "Broom Box"

This news, coupled with the rumor of a new broom to fly around, means that there will be added mobility. Fortnite is perhaps trying to take a page from Harry Potter; magically refashioning Fortnitemares.

Upcoming consumables:



- Wbroom

- Pepper Ming

- Hop Drop

- Candy Corn

- Jelly Bean

- Thermal Taffy

At the same time, Epic Games exclusively added the 'Blinding Lights' emote in Fortnite. It is based on the chartbuster of the same name by famous American singer The Weeknd.

Correction for one of my previous tweets, this is the actual loot pool of the upcoming giftboxes:

Data miner Mang0e reported that an object could be noticed in the sky; this is reminiscent of the events before the Astronomical concert by Travis Scott. The object is none other than Galactus, and thus, his arrival is counting down to a massive finale.

Some new unfinished weapons got added

The unofficial patch notes report has suggested the following in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4. Fans are still expecting the arrival of notable characters like Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel. At the same time, it would be wise to expect more Asgardians to join the fight soon as well.

