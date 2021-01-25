Fortnite fans blown away after teaser points to a Fox Clan and return of "Lucky Landing" location

Fortnite teased, what looked like, the new Drifter skin on Twitter yesterday. More importantly, the image's background is Lucky Landing, possibly signaling this location's return to the game.

But the strange part was that Fortnite's official Twitter account made this the cover image and changed the profile picture. A few tweets were published. Then suddenly, the tweets vanished, and all changes to the page were reversed. Obviously, this has raised many questions in the minds of the audience and fueled speculations by fans.

Lucky Landing returns to Fortnite along with the Fox Clan teaser.

The background of the image resembles Lucky Landing a lot. So there's a good chance that the location might return. Lucky Landing used to be a PoI in Chapter 1 of Fortnite. This landing spot had Oriental-themed buildings. It was quite underrated in the first chapter. However, if this location returns, it may be a hybrid of two places like the current Salty Towers PoI in Fortnite.

The Drift skin in Fortnite was quite prevalent in the past. The community is happy that a new variant of this skin is being introduced to the game. However, the original tweets that teased the idea were deleted. Fans reacted to this banner, and even Hypex posted about it on his Twitter.

Although a nice way to get players to subscribe to the Fortnite Crew pack, this is probably the first time Fortnite has teased an upcoming release concerning a specific character. The new Fortnite Drift skin is probably going to look amazing.

All this is assuming that Drift is being introduced. It could also be another character. Perhaps someone from the Fox Clan is being hunted at this point.

This teaser rests on the idea that a female Midas skin would be a part of the Fortnite Crew pack in February. As mentioned before, this isn't the first time Fortnite has done something like this from their Twitter account. In fact, they're known for posting cryptic messages on social media.

Fans should remember that Fortnite once deleted the game entirely before softly rebooting it. It will be interesting to see how Epic Games chooses to tease the new Drifter skin in Fortnite.