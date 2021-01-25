Fortnite teases February's Crew Pack skin

Fortnite's Twitter account was recently involved in a strange incident. There were a series of tweets posted through the account, along with a change in the profile picture. After a few hours, the tweets were deleted, and the original profile picture returned.

Popular data miners and the Fortnite community lost their wits. Everyone was speculating that this was probably a teaser for a new skin, likely to be a part of the Fortnite Crew pack.

The Fortnite Crew Pack skin will probably be a blast from the past

The Fortnite community is expecting the new skin to be a new version of the Drift skin. This is because the tweets from the official Fortnite Twitter account sent out a few tweets concerning the Fox Clan. As per Fortnite Insider, these are the tweets:

///////Establishing Connection —-Beginning Scan—- Possible match found///// Drift? Drift. Come in. Do you read me?

I know you don’t know who I am, but the Fox Clan is in trouble. We need you.

We always thought we were the trackers, but something is tracking US down now. Something old. Something… bad.

These tweets were deleted soon after. Popular data miner Hypex believes that the account's banner was a teaser for the new Drift skin. He also believes that it is about to hit the game next month with the crew subscription.

Here's the teaser of the upcoming "Drift" crew skin (on the left) pic.twitter.com/zsbJaJV51f — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 24, 2021

It's pretty clear that Drift and Fox Clan related content will be in Fortnite in February. The skin will likely be a part of the Fortnite Crew pack. If it isn't a part of the Fortnite Crew pack, it'll probably drop as a separate bundle in the game.

The tweet also talks about something tracking the Fox Clan down. This could mean that the villain of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 will be revealed soon. Jonesy could be assembling all the hunters on the island to face this villain.

Ideally, the month of February will have the answers to all of this and more.