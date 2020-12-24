Fortnite Players are losing their Gold bars, here is what's happening

While glitches to gain free XP will make the average Fortnite player very happy, missing gold bars will surely have the opposite reaction.

Operation Snowdown is the current winter event going on in the world of Fortnite. The event features a lot of LTMs for players to enjoy. However, there have been some problems with these modes, as players have been complaining about losing their gold bars in the game.

Why are players losing all their gold in Fortnite?

When players log into Fortnite, there's an option called Snowdown shuffle, which shuffles players through all the LTMs for Operation Snowdown, including the ones which aren't on display.

However, whenever a player selects and plays any of the game modes, they seem to lose their gold.

We have disabled the Snowdown Shuffle playlist while we investigate missing Bars after playing in this mode.



The Snowdown game modes will come back at a later date, as originally scheduled. pic.twitter.com/hsyVZYEsDp — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 15, 2020

Noting the issue, Epic Games disabled the Snowdown shuffle playlist to investigate about the matter. The events were scheduled to make a comeback at a later date in Fortnite.

While the exact cause of the issue isn't clearly known, Epic Games was refunding the lost gold only to a few accounts, rather than everyone who lost these gold bars.

Advertisement

Update: In tracking the issue with Snowdown Shuffle, we were able to successfully return Bars to players who lost 2,000 (or more) Bars. We’re unable to restore Bars for players that lost less than 2,000 bars — we apologize for this inconvenience. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 22, 2020

As per their current tweet, players who lost more than 2000 bars would have theirs returned, while players who lost below 2000 bars won't be getting anything back.

However, certain users also responded to the tweets and said that they got only 2000 gold bars back, despite having lost more than four times the amount.

ok so basically u lied to us. i had over 8k before, restarted my game and still have 2k 😔 pic.twitter.com/LJj03sIPgj — Pyne ☃️ (@nxtpyne) December 22, 2020

Many people have also complained about not getting anything in return as well.

Yeah I had like 5k

No gold — Lincsmash (@Lincsmash1) December 22, 2020

Exactly I had 5k and still have 0 — Someone (@thenewryster) December 23, 2020

Advertisement

Yup I had 10k and I still don’t have mine — penguin (@penguin64015081) December 22, 2020

This is probably one of the most problematic seasons that Fortnite has come up with. It's literally riddled with bugs and issues. Earlier, a few XP glitches were spotted, and now gold bars have begun to vanish.

Although Epic Games is finally interacting with the community, they seem to be doing a half hearted job. The relationship that Epic Games had with the Fortnite community was gradually improving, but with this issue, it looks like the it will slowly begin to decline again, unless the developers do something about it.