Fortnite Season 6: Everything revealed so far about update v16.10

It's been confirmed that Fortnite update v16.10 will arrive sometime next week.

Many players have been waiting for Fortnite's latest update, as some bug fixes and other great in-game mechanics will be tinkered with during the game's downtime.

This confirmation comes after Fortnite's Twitter account mentioned that the update will take place next week. Some changes include the Zero Point Finale, Arena Hype reset, possible story updates, and more

Everything revealed for Fortnite v16.10

Zero Point Finale

The official Fortnite Status account revealed that the Zero Point Finale will be on until the game's downtime. This means that the event will officially be over after the update is complete. This is a smart move, especially considering that the event itself takes a chunk of data from the game, rendering it slower.

Heads-up! The Zero Crisis Finale will remain available as a playlist until downtime begins for next week's v16.10 game update. pic.twitter.com/kL4XYINTk9 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 25, 2021

It's still unclear if the Zero Point Finale will be available to those who still haven't logged into Season 6 for the first time.

Fortnite Cash Cup

Another official Fortnite account, Fortnite Competitive, revealed that the Arena Hype has been reset.

Arena Hype has been reset! Embark on your path to Champion League today. Our first Cash Cup is on April 3, so be sure to hit Champion League before then. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) March 23, 2021

April Crew Pack

While Fortnite recently announced its April Crew Pack, it will be adding the Loading Screens that were missing. It had issues forming in-game, making it unrendered and quite pointless.

Bug Fixes

Aside from all this, Fortnite will have some bug issue fixes as well. This update will fix an issue where duplicate notifications have shown up while completing Legendary Quests at a party. It should also solve the ongoing "Ready Up" issue for split-screen gameplay.

Epic will also officially fix the visibility issues during a storm. Players have noted that the game just doesn't look right while in the storm, as it's almost impossible to navigate through the storm.

Other possible fixes that might come to Fortnite include PS4 and PS5 console users not being able to form system-level parties between both consoles. Other issues such as anomalies not appearing on Shark Island and opening inventory canceling out any chance of revivals and interactions with others might also get resolved.

More on the list of possible bug fixes will be coming to Creative Mode, as some players have reported going in slow motion out of nowhere. Some players have reported that they've got stuck in obstacles, with player portals appearing as "Creative Don't Fill" when they shouldn't be.

Things that might happen

With all this, it's possible that players will finally get to see actual Raptors in the game. Several large eggs have been scattered around the map, with some finally beginning to hatch.

Also, the Unstable Bow being sold by Rebirth Raven might finally happen. Rumors suggest the Unstable Bow is a Bow that will cycle through one of the many bow versions once in a player's possession. This means that it could be one of the bows craftable in-game.

