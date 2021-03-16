With Fortnite Season 6 less than 24 hours away, players are wondering what locations will reappear on the map. While locations close to the Zero Point are expected to change, some locations will surely stay the same. Here are some of the top contenders to return this new season.

These locations help players in various ways depending on how they enjoy playing the game. Whether it be providing enough space for builders to set up and prepare for the storm to bring players to them, or providing interesting areas to explore.

Season 6 wishlist:

-Revamped Tournament system ( make it more than just solos and trio champ cups)

-Major map and poi changes

-Some sort of new movement( or bring back shadow nades)

-bring back Infantry Rifle( remove ak)

- Bring back pump only blue and green — Flipz (@HumerRyan) March 15, 2021

Top Five locations that will likely return in Fortnite Season 6

#5 - Tomato Town

Added to Chapter 1 Season 1, Tomato Town remains a favorite location among Fortnite players to loot and drop. If players are swift enough, a decent amount of the competition can be eliminated fairly quickly. The Fortnite Season 6 map will likely feature several new locations, but Tomato Town might accompany them.

tomato town once the pro fortnite gamers show up pic.twitter.com/5yCsLMopeU — n_ack (@ogilphone) March 15, 2021

#4 - Hunter's Haven

For players who like to ease into their #1 Victory Royale spot while exploring unique areas, Hunter's Haven is a location found at the center of the map, allowing for some looting with decent drop competition. Featuring the NPC Lexa, it is easily a favorite location for players on the defensive and should fit well within any map changes coming in Fortnite Season 6.

For players who enjoy meeting NPCs and getting more out of the Fortnite narrative, Hunter's Haven is a comfortable place to explore without high chances of being immediately eliminated.

What's been your favorite part of the hunt in Chapter 2 Season 5? — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 12, 2021

#3 - Wailing Woods

With this location being from Chapter 1 Season 1, and similar Weeping Woods being added in Chapter 2 Season 1, odds are Wailing Woods could make a comeback in Season 6. Should Tomato Town return along with its original favorite wooded area on the map, Fortnite Season 6 will bring major nostalgia and exciting new features with it.

Yes, that is very possible. Like we had the underground system in Wailing Woods back in Season 7, something similar might appear

There’s been lots of undergrounds bunkers in Fortnite in the past seasons, the IO guards come from underground too so something must be going on there — tudoe123 (@tudoe123) March 15, 2021

#2 - Gotham City

The upcoming release of the Fortnite comic run featuring Batman has players highly anticipating the famous DC character's inclusion in Season 6. Featured in Chapter 1 Season X, Gotham City allowed players to redeploy their gliders and explore a piece of the character's world with the Batman symbol shining overhead. Should Fortnite Season 6 include the return of Gotham City and Batman alongside The Seven, there is no telling what might follow.

#1 - Fatal Fields

Coming in at the number one spot is Fatal Fields. Offering more than plenty of chests and looting opportunities, Fatal Fields was also a hotspot for Kevin the Cube throughout Chapter 1 Season Six.

There's nothing like dropping in Fatal Fields to find some loot before attempting to outrun the storm, while attempting to crack the code of mysterious objects as it moves throughout the map. With Zero Point remaining unstable, it is likely that the map for Fortnite Season 6 will include this location alongside the other early map locations speculated to return.

Chapter 2 Season 6 wishlist:



Add:

- launchpad

- pump (green & blue)

- 100% chest spawn

- silenced scar

- famas/aug

- SOME GOOD POI TO LAND IN ARENAS



Remove:

- dragon shotgun

- tactical shotgun

- HEAVY AR FUCKING DOGSHIT WEAPON



Fix:

- sand

- crashing

- servers :(



🙏🙏🙏 — Vertex Daveek (@DaveekFN) March 15, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 will be launching in a few hours, and players are eagerly waiting to find out what kind of gameplay to expect. Offensive and defensive players are ready to plan their strategies, while comfortable players are waiting to see what area is next to explore.

The excitement is sure to continue throughout each player's experience of having to drop into map locations for them to be revealed, new or old.