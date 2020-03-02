Free Fire: New Bomb Squad Mode introduced; here's everything you need to know about it

Bomb Squad Mode in Free Fire

Free Fire OB20 has been released, and it brought a lot of new features like the new character Steffie, the new Kalahari Map, and much more. Free Fire has now opened the official servers for a brand new mode called the Bomb Squad Mode. Players will be able to play the new game mode from March 1, and the servers will remain open until March 31.

What is Bomb Squad Mode?

In ‘Bomb Squad’ Mode, two random teams will spawn on the map. When the match starts, one of the teams will get the role of attacking while the other side will be defending. The attacking team will have to plant a bomb, and the defending one will have to stop them from doing so. There will be a total of seven rounds in a single game, and the team who wins more rounds will win the game. The gameplay of the Bomb Squad mode resembles that of CS: GO, where one side is the terrorists, and the other one is the counter-terrorists.

How to play Bomb Squad Mode?

At the start of the game, your team will be put in either the Offense (Attacking) Team or Defense Team. Choose your equipment set that you will be playing with in each round.

If you are on the Offense Team, then search for the Bomb Site and plant the bomb there. Once planted, the bomb will explode automatically after 60 seconds.

If you are on the Defense Team, kill the players of the Offense Team before they plant the bomb or defuse the bomb after it has been planted.

There will be a total of 7 rounds, and the first team to win four rounds will win the game.